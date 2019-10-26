1919
OCT. 27 – A&S Levy Co. will open their 52nd anniversary sales beginning Saturday. Victorians always watch with interest for the announcement of these anniversary sales of this well known firm.
OCT. 31 – The Victoria Turkey Dressing Plant, Joe Montag, proprietor, will reopen at the same location occupied by the plant last year. The plant is to boon to local farmers as they are able to dispose of their turkeys at a central place.
1944
OCT. 30 – Police Chief John Vogt warns Victorians to guard movable property Tuesday (Halloween) night.
NOV. 1 – Following many months of preliminary work during which time the roadbed was raised and other improvements made, the pouring of asphalt topping on an eight-mile unpaved stretch of the Hallettsville Highway is now underway. The eight and one-half miles, from just beyond Garcitas Creek to the Victoria County line, will connect with a hard-surface road at Chicolete Creek, leading onto Yoakum and points north.
1969
OCT. 28 – Mr. and Mrs. Dalhart Windberg entertained Saturday with a cocktail party and preview showing to friends of the collection of paintings by Windberg. A large number of the paintings will be included in the Windberg collection which will be shown in Las Vegas next month.
NOV. 2 – A man whose homeland is no longer free told 43 4-H Gold Star boys and girls of District 10 here Saturday night that they are “targets of the same people” who took away freedom of Cuban citizens. “You should not take your freedom for granted,” the students were told by Dr. Jose Amador, a Cuban refugee who became a naturalized American citizen only last week. “Prepare yourself now to answer these people by learning more about your government. And if you find anything wrong with your country, try to correct it.”
1994
OCT. 28 – With misty eyes and lumps in their throats, two surprised Victoria nurses were honored for outstanding vocational excellence Thursday during a North Side Rotary Club luncheon. To continue with their studies, two Victoria College nursing students were each awarded $250 scholarships from the club. The Rotarians were proud to be able to have increased that award from $100. Lucy Balderaz was named Outstanding Registered Nurse for 1994-95 and Brenda Williams was named Outstanding Licensed Vocational Nurse. Lettie Alvarado of Cuero, a second-year student in the college’s RN program, and Darrell Deauzat of Yoakum, who is in the LVN program, were scholarship winners.
OCT. 29 – Longtime Finance Director Charles Windwehen has been selected as Victoria’s new assistant city manager. He replaces Denny Arnold, who was promoted earlier this month to city manager. Windwehen, 44, was unavailable for comment Friday, but Arnold said he’s pleased the 20-year veteran has accepted the position. “He is certainly an asset to the city organization,” Arnold said. “He commands the highest level of respect and credibility from his co-workers, the business community and city elected officials, all of which is earned by his performance.”
