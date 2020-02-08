1920
FEB. 9 – The Guadalupe Valley Oil Company’s Santa Claus No. 1 set 114 feet of 12-inch surface casing yesterday. This pipe was set in a 16-inch hole to provide room for this casing to be pulled if found necessary to set surface casing to a greater depth. If not, an 11 7/8 inch hole will be carried down to a depth of 3,000 feet, if possible, without more casing being set, provided no oil or gas is struck at a lesser depth.
In obedience to local health regulations, Secretary A.F. Knowlan of local Rotary Club, announced this morning that the club luncheons at the Denver Hotel had been called off until further notice pending an improvement in conditions.
FEB. 13 – E.J. Simon yesterday received a carload of choice corn-fed steers from Claude Branch at Edna. These steers would bring top quotations on the market and they are absolutely the best carload of cattle we have seen in a long time. They are to be used for the local trade.
Victoria pool halls as well as those all over the state have been closed for more than a week. Peace Officers of Texas were notified by the Attorney General on Feb. 4 that they could proceed to close the pool halls and they did it. This action followed the receipt of official notice by the Attorney General that the Supreme Court of the U.S. has refused to grant an order to stay the enforcement of the Texas anti-pool hall law pending a decision in a case involving its constitutionality.
1945
FEB. 10 – Aloe Army Field Tuesday night was awarded a gold cup at a meeting of the Texas Waterworks and Sewerage Association at College Station for having the best sewerage plant in the state of Texas. To win this distinction, Aloe Field had to compete with Army and Navy installations as well as all the cities and municipalities in Texas.
Patrons of the Victoria Bank and Trust Co. were informed through an advertisement in this paper today that the institution’s banking hours in the future will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Previously, the bank had remained open for an additional hour in the afternoon.
A and S Levy, Victoria’s Greatest Store, announced new store hours effective Monday, January 12, 1945. Weekdays — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
FEB. 14 – A pall of gloom was cast over the community today when it was learned that one of Victoria’s leading civic workers and stalwart citizens, George T. Taggart, 51, passed away during the night, succumbing to an extended illness. Funeral services will be held from the family residence, 101 N. DeLeon Street and from St. Mary’s Church.
Institution of a tin-can salvage campaign in Victoria is planned for the near future, Salvage Chairman E.C. Vogt said today after receiving an urgent call from the War Production Board for all available cans from which tin can be reclaimed.
Those newly repainted fireplug tops of different colors denote various sizes of water mains leading up to them.
1970
FEB. 11 – Sophie Postel and Joe Salinas, Victoria high students, gained top honors at the recent distributive education contests. Miss Postel won a first place in advertising and will compete in the state meet, and Salinas was elected president of the 75-chapter Area IV DE organization.
Greg Waida, who was outstanding end for the Stroman Raiders last fall, and Coach Jerry Moore of SMU were seated in a Victoria restaurant Tuesday morning. It was 7:55 and Moore seemed more interested in watching the clock than in placing his order. Four minutes later, he reached in his pocket for some paper that appeared to be a legal document, and then just as the clock hit the hour of eight, he supplied Greg with fountain pen, smiled and told him where to sign.
FEB. 15 – A short dedication program followed by an open house will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at Salvation Army headquarters, 607 S. Wheeler. The open house will give the public an opportunity to inspect the property, the former Victoria Hospital, which was donated to the Salvation Army in mid-1968 by the Shields family.
Tommy Hanson, a Victoria High School student and son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hanson, was named zone winner in the Young Texan awards program sponsored by the Optimist Clubs of Texas and will now enter state competition.
1995
FEB. 12 – Grace E. Binz has been promoted to vice president of loan administration by the board of directors of Cuero Federal Savings and Loan Association. A native of Yorktown, Binz joined Cuero Federal-Yorktown in 1971. She is currently assigned to Cuero Federal’s home office in Cuero.
Victoria attorney Scott Kimball III has joined the law firm of Houston, Marek and Griffin to practice in the litigation division. Kimball has practiced law in the Victoria area since 1991 and is board certified in personal injury trial law. A graduate of Southern Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree in applied studies, he attended South Texas Collage of Law. Kimball is secretary/treasurer of the Victoria County Bar Association, and is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. He is on the board of directors of Junior Achievement.
FEB. 13 – Industrial Junior High School eighth-grade student Steve Cavazos III is Music Connection Piano Studio’s student of the month for February. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Cavazos Jr. of Inez.
Howell Middle School seventh-grade student Bohdanka Lowder received a $200 savings bond as winner of an essay contest sponsored by the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. The contest was open to all students in Victoria public schools. Lowder is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G.R. Lowder.
Kyle Plozin, a student of Larry Shook and Nancy Bandy, is the Victoria College artist of the month for February. His works are currently on display in the student center.
