1919
SEPT. 9 – T.W. Zear has received from Maj. Gen. Summerall, U.S.A., a card of membership for Leon A. Zear to the Society of the First Division A.E.F., with a list of the battles he participated in, which are as follows: Summerville sector, Ansauville sector, Montdidier sector, Cantigny, Soissons, Second Battle of the Marne, St. Mihiel, Argonne and Meuse, having been killed in the Argonne Forest Battle.
SEPT. 14 – County Superintendent of Schools George M. Crutsinger advises the Advocate that the following schools of this county have applied for state aid: William A. Wood, Weber, Power, Fordtran, Levi, Telferner, Hudler, Guadalupe, Casa Blanca, Placedo, Harmony, Coletoville, Mission Valley, Lone Tree, Flemming, Lake Placedo, Leona, DeLeon, Stubbs, Inez, Nursery and Dodd Schools. The sums applied for range from $50 to $500 and total of $7,363.45, which, if obtained, can be used to good advantage by the schools.
1944
SEPT. 10 – Ninety-one Foster Field civilian employees will assemble in Club 48 next Thursday afternoon in recognition of their contributions to the war effort. Joe Toss, 85, one of the builders of Victoria County’s oldest railroad, now abandoned – the “Macaroni Road” – died at his home in San Antonio recently. He is survived by his wife and daughter. Survivors in Victoria are nephews and nieces: W.J. Tasin, Miss Alma Tasin, Miss Mary Tasin, Joe Tasin, Mrs. C.W. Terry Sr. and Mrs. Duane Floyd. He has been away from Victoria for more than 25 years, but has friends here who remember him.
SEPT. 12 – Gus Bournas, who formerly operated the Ledo Cafe on the Boulevard, has purchased the Ritz Cafe from Mr. and Mrs. Carl Brown. Mrs. Brown extended her deep appreciation for patronage extended the cafe during the past several years. Members of the Ministerial Alliance announced an elaboration of their plans for V-Day as the hour of victory on the European fronts drew nearer. Every church in the city will be opened immediately upon receipt of the news of victory, and in addition services will be held every two hours from 10 a.m. up until 10 p.m.
1969
SEPT. 8 – When the Victoria Merchants start rolling, they are uncontrollable. They stormed past the defending champion Burger Chef Aces, 7-3, to capture first place honors in the second annual Carbide Invitational Slo-Pitch tourney. With the Merchants trailing 2-1, Bobby Kobza slammed an inside-the-park home run with teammates Lynn Beams and Johnny Novak aboard.
SEPT. 13 – New officers were elected at the Friday meeting of the Aloe Elementary Junior Historians. They are: Sidney Kuecker, president; Jimmy Barnett, vice-president; Ray Butler, secretary-treasurer; Inez Williams, reporter; Michele Redden and Brenda Adicks, song leaders. El Rancho, “The Great Bank Robbery” with Zero Mostel, Kim Novak and Clint Walker.
1994
SEPT. 10 – Victoria College will participate in a program intended to bridge the gap between rural and urban health care. College officials announced Friday that the Victoria campus will serve as the operations hub for the new Pecan Valley Area Health Education Center, one of more than 125 such centers across the nation. The centers are designed to link rural areas with the latest in health care expertise, expose rural youth to career opportunities available in the health care industry and to influence doctors to practice medicine in rural areas. The Victoria College center will serve Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio, Wharton, Austin and Colorado counties.
SEPT. 11 – The YMCA announced this week it will expand its current facilities by 12,000 square feet next year to give young people here a place to hang out, and it’s asking members of the community to pitch in. “Kids have no place to go in Victoria, no place to call their own,” said Tom Murrah, who is helping lead the fund-raising campaign for the Y. “This project will give them a safe place to hang out after school and on the weekends.” The $1 million project will include a combination dance and aerobics room, a lounge, a study center and a basketball court.
