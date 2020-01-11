1920
Editor’s Note: Newspapers for January 1920 are missing from the Victoria Advocate files.
1945
JAN. 12 – A Victoria mother of a fighting son in France received a pleasant, and rather unusual, surprise. It was a letter from a French woman who told of the visit of two American soldiers to her home. One of the soldiers spoke a little French and the French lady seemed a bit undecided as to who was who. But she did take down the names of their mothers. The letter received here was the result. Translated after it arrived here, the letter was addressed to Mrs. Emeline Hill, 1002 E. Sabine Street. Her son is Sgt. Fay Cecil Hill. It reads: “Two days after their landing, two grand American boys came to our house. One spoke French and asked me to write to his family to tell you this and it comes from my heart.” The letter continues with much praise of the boys and of all the American soldiers.
JAN. 16 – Attendance of approximately 100 farmers from all parts of the county was indicated today as plans were completed for Wednesday night’s organization meeting which is expected to result in a permanent Farmers Club.
The Victoria County Child Welfare Board was rendering service to 45 families, including 91 children, at the beginning of the new year, according to a report by its welfare worker, Miss Katherine McKnight.
Wednesday, we learn, is the birthday of three famous characters – Benjamin Franklin, J.H. Bankston, and J.D. Moore.
1970
JAN. 13 – Jim Walker has been playing a steady brand of basketball for Victoria’s high flying Stingarees this season and has been particularly adept under the boards. Walker is the No. 3 pointmaker in the club with 252 points, and he’ll answer the starting call tonight as forward against Carroll.
John Lee, city manager, reviewed the status and plans of the Victoria Bronte Public Library at a meeting of the Bronte Club held Wednesday at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse.
A 1966 graduate of Devereux School at Victoria has been awarded the nation’s second highest decoration of valor, the Navy Cross, at formal ceremonies recently at Santa Ana, Calif. Sgt. Michael J. Owen, now stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station in Santa Ana, was cited for his valiant efforts in engaging the enemy in Vietnam.
JAN. 18 – Houston and Dallas may hog the spotlight in their battle for the mythical title of banking capital of Texas, but, for a number of reasons, Victoria is becoming increasingly important as a regional banking center. This was reflected in the recent bank call which revealed another record high in local deposits, up more than $10,000,000 from previous year, while comparable cities in the state showed declines or only nominal increases.
Sarah Jean Green, four-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Horace Green of 2205 College Drive, was named Little Miss Bikini Saturday night at the Fourth Annual Victoria Outdoors and Boat Show.
1995
JAN. 15 – Ernest M. Harper of Victoria received the Agricultural Retailers Association Lifetime Member Award for his contributions to the association. Harper received the award in December at the association’s annual convention in Indianapolis, Ind. He has been an active member of the association and has not missed an annual convention since 1954. The Lifetime Member Award was awarded to Harper for his dedication to the advancement of production of food and fiber through the use of crop protection and plant nutrient materials. The Agricultural Retailers Association is a non-profit organization that serves informational and educational needs of retail farm supply dealers, nationwide.
JAN. 17 – Robert Espinoza, an employee for the city of Victoria Parks and Recreation Department, was named Employee of the Year for 1994 and was the recipient of the 1994 safety award. He has been employed with the city for a year.
Melissa Catchings has been crowned the 1995 La Bahia Trailride Queen and Bonnie Riley was named the 1995 mascot. Catchings is a student at Victoria College and daughter of Ben and Mary Catchings. Riley is a student at De Leon Elementary School and daughter of Pat and Mary Ann Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.