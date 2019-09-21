1919
SEPT. 25 – The reception to be given by the Rotary Club to the teachers of Victoria tomorrow night at the Firemen’s Hall is intended to give the parents of the school children and the public generally an opportunity to become acquainted with these teachers whose work will be such an importance in the life our community these coming months.
SEPT. 28 – Mr. and Mrs. L.I. Jecker and children, of Los Angeles, are visiting relatives in the city. Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Schneider and children have returned from Houston, where they have been the guests of relatives and friends.
1944
SEPT. 22 – Today is Dr. Webb DeTar’s birthday and about the most beautiful, if not startling, “bundle” he received came around at 7:00 this morning when a six pound 14 ounce baby boy was found outside his office door by Mrs. J.A. Murphree, hospital superintendent. Unwanted by his parents, “Baby Boy DeTar” is king of the hospital. His every whim is every nurse’s command. “Every effort is being made to find those responsible for this baby’s desertion,” Deputy Sheriff Bill Crawford said today.
SEPT. 24 – Fearful that a pink bollworm infestation may be found in Victoria County, resulting in a plow-up order effective on Nov. 1 and the loss of perhaps 30 percent of the county’s already short crop, county farmers in the county Saturday voiced an urgent appeal for help in getting their lint to market. Cotton in the counties in which the pest is found must be turned under on Nov. 1, a date which will not be extended.
The visit of those Mexican businessmen from Monterrey Saturday caused no little stir here, something about it being the first time such a party has ever visited the United States via plane, which is another honor for Victoria. And Victoria did the event justice, what with a banquet at the Country Club and a Saturday afternoon snack with Charley Jacobsen as host.
1969
SEPT. 23 – Appellate courts will cease to free persons found guilty in lower courts when law enforcement officers start obeying the law, the illustrious criminal attorney Percy Foreman said in Victoria Monday night. It is the illegal acts of law enforcement officers that are primarily responsible for these people being freed, Foreman said. Foreman reminded the 500 persons – members of several study clubs and their invited guests – attending the program in the Victoria College Auditorium that the most effective law enforcement in the world can be found in the police states.
SEPT. 26 – Mrs. Louis Kolle of Inez plans to celebrate her 100th birthday Friday with family and friends, and maybe by taking an airplane ride if the weather is pretty. She flew in an airplane Christmas a year ago and enjoyed the experience. The husband of a granddaughter living in Memphis, Tenn., is planning to fly in for her birthday and plans to give her a ride in his airplane.
1994
SEPT. 22 – The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission held its annual general assembly recently at the Plaza Club. Winners of the commission’s 1994 awards were:
- Regional Citizenship Award – Dr. Pattie Dodson, Victoria City-County Health Department.
- Regional Public Protection Award – Officer Ricky Martinez, Victoria Police Department.
- George W. Trowell: Person of the Year Award – Goliad County Judge John R. Barnhill.
- President’s Award – Zac Lentz and Elmo “Home Run” Estes.
- Outgoing President’s Award– Victoria Mayor Ted B. Reed.
- Harry O. Gibson Statesmanship Award – U.S. Rep. Greg Laughlin, D-West Columbia.
- Tom E. Fite Media Award – Revista de Victoria.
- Johnny D. Williams, Employee of the Year Award – Frank Smith.
SEPT. 27 – The Victoria County Family and Community Education Council (formerly Extension Homemakers), will celebrate the Nationwide FCE Week with a fall bus trip to Georgetown, with sidetrips to Gardenridge Pottery, a candle factory and the Elgin Meat Store. The bus leaves the parking lot of the Central Church of Christ, 801 E. Airline Road, 7 a.m. Oct. 13, and returns at 7 p.m. Personal vehicles may be left in the parking lot. The group will be met in Georgetown by local FCE members for a reception and refreshments. A guided bus tour of Georgetown will follow. Participants will then disembark on the square for shopping and lunch.
