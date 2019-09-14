1919
SEPT. 15 – The tropical storm that broke Sunday morning along the lower Gulf Coast struck Victoria and vicinity yesterday morning about 3:30. No material damage here other than broken trees, window panes and show windows and other damages such as electric light and telegraph poles and wires torn down have been reported. High winds reaching fully 50 to 60 miles an hour at times, accompanied by swirling rains, tended to make the storm one of the worst that has ever visited the coast country. Considerable damage was done in Port Lavaca, where one death occurred.
SEPT. 19 – The Victoria Oil & Gas Company’s well, now down to a depth of approximately 2,500 feet, is encountering formations which are very encouraging. In fact, a good rich looking sand has been found and is now being tested. The death toll in the devastating hurricane which swept the Texas Gulf Coast is now estimated at more than 1,000. Supplies are being rushed into the area by air.
1944
SEPT. 16 – Lt. Raymond E. Ming, USNR, son of Ernest C. Ming, 911 E. Goodwin, recently received a Commendation ribbon for his work as an air combat intelligence officer with a heavy bombing squadron on the South Pacific. Lt. Ming’s squadron also was the recipient of a Presidential Unit citation signed by Admiral Chester Nimitz. A share of the credit for increasing the bomb-load of the A20 Havoc bomber is given to a Victorian, 1st Lt. Edmund V. Bond Jr., in a report from his 9th AAF base in the European theatre of operations. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. E.V. Bond, 502 N. Moody. Lt. Bond before entering the Air Corps was a petroleum engineer.
SEPT.18 – Jarinke’s Ready-To-Wear has an opening for a lady for the alteration department. Must be capable. Excellent pay. Clementine Peters, dropping off of Kerrville Bus Line after visiting the home folks at Yoakum during the weekend. Hester Evans has finally gotten around to subscribing for The Advocate after all these years of spending a small fortune in buying it off the newsstands. Welcome to the fold, Hester.
1969
SEPT. 17 – Otto E. Scheunemann, William S. Fly, Joseph E. Wearden and Stanley E. Weppler of Victoria were singled out at the South Texas Chamber of Commerce 43rd annual conference in San Antonio for their work over the past year in the organization’s new membership activities.
SEPT. 20 – Births of fennec foxes in captivity are rare, and it is even rarer for one to have a foster mother. A fox was born on Labor Day at Victoria Zoo and has been accepted by curator Glenn Cook’s Chihuahua dog “Termite,” who had a litter of pups the day before. Female fennec foxes are extremely shy in captivity and will eat their young, so it was necessary to find a foster home for the little fox, which weighed less than an ounce at birth. Two others did not survive.
1994
SEPT. 15 – Mildred Vorpahl Baass of Victoria was selected Tuesday to serve a full term as the poet laureate of Texas. Baass was selected as the poet laureate by the Texas State Poet Laureate Committee for the 1993-94 term, which was an abbreviated term of six months due to the lateness of the appointment. Her initial appointment capped a three-year campaign by Louise Proctor and Arrah Gill, both of Victoria, to persuade Texas legislators to pass a resolution creating the honorary post. They had Baass in mind for the position. During her six months as poet laureate, Baass traveled across the state and nation promoting Texas poetry. She will continue that pursuit until her new term expires June 30, 1995. “I’m proud to promote poetry in Texas and I’m looking forward to traveling across the state speaking to various groups interested in poetry,” she said.
SEPT. 21 – After taking a summer break, those annoying mosquitoes that make life after sunset so miserable have returned to the Victoria area just in time for football season. Doug Cochran, who is in charge of the city’s mosquito control program, said the insects – like people – seem to be taking advantage of the cooler weather this week. “They’re kind of like you and me,” he said. “We like to have our windows open and be in that cool air.” He said mosquitoes are much the same and even manage to survive longer in the cooler weather. But Cochran said the city crews plan to take on the spoiler role and bring an end to the mosquitoes’ fun. “We’re going to go out spraying later this week. If we can stretch it to Friday, we will,” he said. “But were’ going to have to look at the weather, because there’s a front coming in and it may be windy. We may have to go out Wednesday or Thursday,” he said.
