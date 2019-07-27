1919
JULY 28 – The county official today sent after two motor trucks that were assigned to this county by the government. The trucks will be used for work on the country roads and are of a very rugged type and especially adapted for this work. They are Nash “quads.” Application was made for four trucks, but Victoria County could obtain only two of them out of the first assignment of 1,000 given by the government to Texas. Don’t blame the newspaper man for what happens in the community. If there is anything in the life of the place that you do not wish to get abroad, blame yourself that it exists, not the paper for saying something about it.
JULY 29 – An ice cream festival will be held near the school house in the Coletoville Community on Saturday, August 9, beginning at 7:00 in the evening. The purpose of the festival is to raise funds for the cleaning up of the Coletoville Cemetery and keep it in proper shape in the future. A cordial invitation to attend the festival is extended to everyone, as there will be amusements for young and old alike.
1944
AUG. 1 – County Commissioner Moody Farber, who is somewhat of a road builder, this morning defended black land roads with the following bit-o-witticism: “You stick to black land roads in dry weather and they’ll stick to you in wet weather.” Victoria beer retailers who had received the Office of Price Administration’s sanction to do so had increased their prices today under a new classification system devised last month by OPA. Under the system, establishments retailing beer fall into one of three groups. In the 1-B group, lower-priced beers may now be sold for 21 cents and 40 cents for the 12-oz. and 32-oz. bottles respectively. In the 2-B group, figures are 16 and 35 cents; and in the 3-B group, the lower grades can be priced at 13 and 30 cents.
AUG. 2 – What it the fighting in France like? How do the Yanks move ahead through the hedgerows which offer natural defense positions to the enemy? A Victorian, Staff Sgt. Leo L. Newman, recently wrote his wife, who resides at 606 South Main St., a lengthy letter. In this letter, which he calls, “The Germans Can’t Stop the Yanks,” he describes an action he had been through in graphic detail. Hobby Abshier Inc., for the past 10 years Victoria’s Ford Motor Co. representative, today had passed into new hands as R.H. Timberlake of Hebronville, formally assumed Mr. Abshier’s interest in the business.
1969
JULY 30 – M.C. Munlin of Bloomington, who has devoted a large measure of his life in recent years to the veterans of World War I, became even more involved Tuesday, getting launched into his first full week as state commander of that organization.
AUG. 3 – The final section, 41 feet long, was attached Friday to the antenna of Victoria’s new television station KXIX-TV, sending the steel finger 500 feet into the air. The station and antenna are located on the Port Lavaca highway, just beyond the Loop 175 overpass and will be managed by Dwight Strahan, who is also vice-president of the corporation which will operate the new facility. No local programming is anticipated at this time. The station will be tied in with Channel, Corpus Christi KIII-TV and the ABC network.
1994
JULY 31 – Gari Shae Pennington, Dawn Feuge, Natalie Shafer and Jill Marie Schlein have entered the 1994 Miss Victoria Pageant. Pennington, 17, daughter of Gary and Patsy Pennington, is a senior at Victoria High School. Feuge, 16, daughter of Becky Lassmann, is a junior at Victoria High School. Shafer, 17, daughter of Donna Maib and Mike Shafer, is a senior at Victoria High School. Schlein, 18, daughter of Thomas and Faye Schlein, is a freshman at Victoria College. The pageant, sponsored by the Victoria chapter of American Business Women’s Association, will be held 7 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria College auditorium.
AUG. 3 – Corn continued to be moved out of Victoria County grain elevators Tuesday so farmers could bring more of the bumper crop into the facilities. Victoria County farmers are getting corn yields from 120 to 140 bushels per acre, compared to the typical county average of 90 bushels per acre. This had grain elevators’ corn bins filled to the brim by Monday, and elevator managers were working to reduce their inventory. “We’re playing it like yesterday,” Mildred Gillar said Tuesday. She helps her husband Dan operate the Wood Hi Grain Co., the Guadalupe Grain Elevator, the Densman Elevator and the Goliad Grain Elevator. “We’ve still got trucks hauling corn to Goliad. After we haul a load out, we can dump a load.” Vic-Cal Grain Co. in Placedo brought in 10 railroad cars Tuesday to haul off a total of 2 million pounds of corn. Jerry Salley, manager of Vic-Cal, said 10 more cars were to arrive Tuesday night to be loaded with both corn and soybeans. And 10 more cars were to arrive each day through Saturday to haul off area bounty to buyers. “We unloaded trucks today. Not only the ones that were sitting here (from Monday), but some that are making their second run today,” Salley said. Corn harvest is expected to finish next week.
