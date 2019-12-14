1919
DEC. 16 – Figures concerning teachers’ salaries compiled in the County Superintendent of Public Instruction office revealed the interesting information that the average salary of a man school teacher (white) in a one-teacher school is $490. The average of the lady teacher for the same kind of school is slightly less, $475.76. The salary of the rural man principal in this case getting the advantage in salary as their average is $689.25. There has been too much said concerning the teachers’ salaries for us to enlarge it, but it is no wonder to us that there is a shortage of competent teachers, and we will venture to say that this shortage will be more keenly felt in the future, unless some means of raising their salaries is arranged.
1944
DEC. 15 – Fifty first and second grade pupils, teachers and parents of Juan Linn school received the tuberculin test at the hands of Dr. J.V. Hopkins Thursday afternoon, constituting the first group to have the full quota of 50 to attend the clinic held regularly at the Gulf Health Department.
Sgt. August Lopbrise drops The Advocate a Christmas card from overseas via-V-mail, from Italy.
DEC. 20 – After today Aloe Field’s WASP pilots, with their blue slacks and battle jackets, will not be seen pursuing their duties on the flying line, for today the Women’s Airforce Service Pilot organization was officially disbanded and their duties taken over by AAF pilots.
Maxie Mayer is getting to be a real “printer” with his gold-stamping machine, and putting in a lot of time with it these days.
1969
DEC. 17 – A climate exists in Washington toward lowering present payments on farm programs, and especially the cotton program members of the Victoria County unit of South Texas Cotton and Grain Association were told Tuesday night at their annual meeting. Herman Pargac was re-elected president of the county affiliate, and James Wischkaemper was re-elected vice-president. Winfred Kainer was elected secretary-treasurer, replacing H. Marvin Thompson.
Harry Burton, president, and James Bacak, secretary-treasurer of Optimist club, displayed one of the new vests being purchased by individual members of the organization to wear at all Optimist functions. The club, organized about three years ago, now has 25 members.
DEC. 21 – The N.R. Petty residence at 303 Primrose, off the Hallettsville Highway, was named winner of the $100 first prize Saturday in the annual Christmas Lighting Contest sponsored by The Advocate and Central Power and Light Co. Second prize and $50 was awarded the Willis Gathright family at 2704 E. Poplar, and the $15 third prize went to the Kenneth Gentry family at 3202 Flamingo Dr.
A yuletide nativity scene with living actors will be presented again this year by members of First Christian Church on the church’s front lawn at 2015 N. Ben Jordan.
1994
DEC. 16 – Seven-year-old Robert Lee Ramirez was among over 200 needy youths helped by Victoria Jaycees. Jaycee volunteer Xavier Lee Garcia helped Ramirez make a toy selection Thursday evening at Super Kmart Center. Each child was allowed to choose $30 worth of toys. The Jaycees raised over $7,000 for the one-time shopping spree. Later, the children were treated to a pizza party and a visit with Santa Claus for one more gift. The pizzas were supplied by Mr. Gatti’s Pizza.
DEC. 18 – Alert bird watchers counted a record 141 species around Victoria Saturday during the Golden Crescent Nature Club’s 18th annual Christmas Bird Count. Five of those species had never been counted in this area before, count chairman Bill Farnsworth said. The event is part of an international effort to record every bird and bird species seen during one calendar day. The results are published each year by the National Audubon Society. One of the new birds spotted this year, a golden eagle, is not an endangered bird but is rarer in our area than bald eagles, Farnsworth said. The other new species counted were the bufflehead, the harris’s hawk, red-naped sapsucker and zone-tailed hawk. The previous record for number of species – 129 – was set in 1987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.