1920
MARCH 15 – J.J. Welder Sr., J.J. Welder Jr., Dick Fields and Al McFaddin left yesterday for the State Cattlemen’s Association convention, which opens in Houston today. A number of other cattlemen from this section also are in attendance.
Frank Watson, field manager of the organization and service department of the Texas Chamber of Commerce, was in the city to assist Manager Walters in the reorganization of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce.
MARCH 19 – The annual flower show sponsored by the Civic Association, of which Mrs. R.B. Roos is chairman, has been announced for some time in April. It will be held in the Vandenberg Building. A number of cash prizes will be offered.
1945
MARCH 17 – Returning war casualties from every war front are placing still more strain upon an already overburdened medical branch – the Nurses’ Aid Corps – despite an all-time national enrollment record of volunteer nurses’ aides for February, Mrs. Allan Shields, head of the Junior Service League here, said Saturday. Victoria alone has contributed 78 nurses’ aides to the vast program, with these 78 contributing more than 5,480 hours’ service in sick rooms, it was announced.
MARCH 20 – Mr. and Mrs. T.F. Meyer, 303 E. Santa Rosa, today had been notified that their son, Lt. Lee Earl Meyer, previously reported as missing in action in France, now has been listed as killed in action. Lt. Meyer attended St. Joseph High School and Texas A&M.
Pfc. Joe Strieber, former Victoria County AAA administrator, who was reported missing on Dec. 21 of last year, is a prisoner of war in Germany, according to a postal card received from him by his wife this week.
1970
MARCH 18 – Buyers in the auction sale of 4-H and FFA animals at the Victoria Livestock Show Monday night paid a record $69,664.55 for 200 head of steers, lambs and barrows.
Susan Smith and Bobbie Dulock signed up as new members of the Chamber of Commerce with Danny Hiller, a team captain in the membership drive now in progress. They may be in trouble when the boss finds out, however, since they are employed in the office of Dr. Daniel Beekler, captain of the other membership team. The two teams are striving to sign up 200 members.
MARCH 21 – The first day of spring Friday was not a happy one for Victoria County farmers plagued by wet weather and a month late in getting their corn and grain crops planted.
Richard F. Beck, an officer of the Groce-Wearden Co. and a prominent Victoria civic leader for many years, died Friday of a heart attack.
1995
MARCH 16 – The Texas Zoo board of directors voted Wednesday to hire a new executive director. The appointment of Joanna Ellis of Houston was approved by unanimous vote at the board’s monthly meeting. Ellis is currently with The Houston Zoological Gardens, and plans to be at her new post sometime next month. Board president, Gidget Hahn, presenting the search committee’s recommendation, described Ellis as “enthusiastic, knowledgeable and progressive.”
MARCH 18 – Raul Reyes, a second-year art major, has been named artist of the month for March at the Victoria College. His works of art will be on display at the VC Student Center.
Carla Poth, a patient care assistant with the obstetrics and pediatric units at DeTar Hospital, was named employee of the month for February. She has been employed since 1992. She received a cash reward, a plaque and a designated parking space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.