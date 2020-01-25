1920
Editor’s note: Newspapers for January 1920 are missing from the Advocate files.
FEB. 1 – Although the Guadalupe Valley Oil Company’s Santa Claus No. 1 has not yet attained a depth of 100 feet, it is proved to be a sensation in that it has already encountered the blue formations typical of the shallow oil fields of the Texas coastal territory, notably Sour Lake, where the discovery well, which came in gushing several thousand barrels, was struck at only 650 feet. With the Victoria Oil and Gas Company’s Golden Eagle, it was different. The formations of the Golden Eagle were similar to those of the West Columbia field, where the production is deep, the wells there averaging 3,050 feet.
1945
JAN. 26 – A program from the 8th Service Command, “Command Communique,” will be broadcast over station KPRC, Houston. Saturday morning from 11:30 to 12, it was learned here today. The broadcast will consist of a recording of a group of soldiers from the 36th Division and included in the group is Cpl. Walter Haynes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Haynes of the county.
Permanent officers and directors were elected and a definite schedule of future meetings was adopted when some 50 farmers and ranchers, representatives of every section of the county, in session last night completed organization of the Farmers Club of Victoria County. Elected to the presidency was August Hiller; Arthur Rutledge was named vice president; Arvle Elliott, secretary; and Herman Pargac, treasurer. Directors include C.K. McCan, S.W. Carpenter, Ed Menke, and W.E. Thomas, Hiller and Rutledge.
JAN. 30 – A former resident of Victoria and Cuero, Lt. Col. Arthur M. “Pie” Green, recently was cited for “meritorious achievement” in administering military justice over personnel tantamount to 14 army divisions and was awarded the Bronze Star.
Out of the “Big Three” conference – Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill – will come plans for victory and plans for peace, Miss Jewell Hudler, teacher of government in Victoria Junior College, explained to Rotarians today at noon.
If you haven’t been able to find a 1945 calendar because of the paper shortage, a 1934 edition will do. All you have to do is to find that 1934 number and you’ll find it like the current one with perhaps the exception of Thanksgiving.
1970
JAN. 28 – Dr. Preston W. Tom, last surviving charter member of the Victoria Rotary Club, was an honored participant Tuesday as the club celebrated its Golden Anniversary at Totah’s Restaurant. The Victoria Rotary Club received its charter from Rotary International on July 1, 1919. Officers of the Victoria Club are Harold Leon, president; Delton Ashley, vice president; A.B. “Bev” Elliott, secretary; and Bob Gerrard, treasurer. Directors are Leo Welder, Raymond Hill, Russell Pynes, C.A. Talley and Al Hogan.
Plans for a Food-O-Rama to be held at St. Mary’s Hall on Feb. 18 were discussed at the meeting of St. Joseph Mothers Club Monday. Tickets will be available for $1.25 from Mothers Club members.
JAN. 31 – Voter registrations rose to 13,958 Friday with one day remaining, and County Tax Assessor H. Campbell Dodson predicted a new record of between 17,000 and 18,000 qualified voters will be set before the final tally is made. The county tax office will remain open Saturday for the convenience of taxpayers as well as voters who wish to register. “We have between 3,000 and 4,000 applications which came in my mail which we have not had time to handle,” Dodson said.
Anthony Strother became the first Stroman High School student to accept a football scholarship Friday when he signed a pre-enrollment application with the University of Houston.
1995
JAN. 27 – Gilbert Heideman, former Calhoun County Extension Agent, and Mayor Tiney Browning were named Man and Woman of the Year at the 61st annual awards banquet hosted Thursday by the Calhoun County-Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. A special award honored Dale Mann for her dedication and loyalty to the community and to the chamber as its office manager. Carol Haschke of Travis Middle School and Mary Ann Claiborne of Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School were honored as teachers of the year. The community service award went to The Harbor, a place of refuge for abused children and adults. The Summerfest Committee was honored with the Committee of the Year Award. Mike Eilers was named Chamber Director of the Year, and the Past President’s Award went to the Main Street Committee.
JAN. 29 – Nicole Huff was crowned Queen Victoria Saturday night at Victoria College Auditorium. Huff, 17, is the daughter of Elizabeth and Nicky Huff of Victoria. She is a senior at St. Joseph High School. Her prizes include a $250 scholarship from the Victoria Jaycees, a manicure and pedicure at Nail Creations, a monogrammed makeup bag from Initially Yours, a hat courtesy of High Brehm Western Wear, and a portrait sitting courtesy of Images by Kevin Jordan. Nine young women vied for the title in this year’s contest. They competed in formal wear, Western wear and interviews with the judges. The contest is part of the 49th annual Victoria Livestock Show, which is sponsored by the Victoria Jaycees. The queen will take part in all the show’s activities, and represent the livestock show in other area shows and parades.
