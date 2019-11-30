1919
DEC. 2 – Dr. H.P. Bybee, professor of geology of the University of Texas, will arrive in Victoria from Austin tomorrow afternoon to select a location for the first well (Santa Claus No. 1) of the Guadalupe Valley Oil Company, which will begin active operations next week and have its equipment installed in time to start drilling before Christmas. The company employed Dr. Bybee upon the recommendation of Dr. Udden, state geologist and author of the standard works on Texas geology, and was fortunate indeed in being able to secure the services of such an eminent man.
DEC. 4 – A Milwaukee man staying at the Denver Hotel says that Victoria will have a population of three million in 1942. But we haven’t got the area and the filling stations accommodate that many people yet.
Paraphrasing a Texas humorist, we only wish there were some way to pipe the matchless climate of Victoria to every shivering community in this community, thereby tempering the wind for the shorn lambs above the Mason & Dixon line.
1944
DEC. 1 – That window at Grossman’s Ready-to-Wear was broken by a dummy. Honest. The display dummy had toppled over, crashing through the plate glass.
DEC. 6 – “... And they DO need pads,” is the way a girl reporter for an English newspaper, The London Daily Express, summed up a football game between two American service teams in England recently, according to a clipping received here. The clipping was received by A. “Sandy” Santleban from a brother-in-law, Lt. Col. Ralph Rinn, now stationed in England. ...”The object of the game seems to be to pass the ball to some fortunate player, and then for everyone else to fall on him...”
1969
DEC. 3 – Shipmates have been elected by the Victoria College pep squad, the Saberettes. They are Sandy Phillips, skipper; Sherry Farquhar and Shirley McMurray, first mates; and Jacquelyn Duke and Alice Pozzi, second mates. The 40 members of the yell group appeared for the first time in uniform Monday at the Pirate-San Antonio College basketball game in the Victoria College gymnasium.
DEC. 5 – Some downtown merchants have protested the removal of parking meters from the east 100 block of Santa Rosa Street, approved by City Council on Monday in conjunction with a request by a contractor to block a portion of the street during the current expansion.
1994
DEC. 1 – Dan Jaeckle and Diane Prince, two longtime University of Houston-Victoria professors, take over today as department chairs after being voted into the positions by their colleagues. Jaeckle, who joined UH-V in 1982 as an assistant professor of literature, is the new chair for the Division of Arts and Sciences – a position he held from 1987 to 1993 before being replaced by Clifford Roberson. Jaeckle received the university’s Teaching Excellence Award in 1985 and also has served two terms as interim dean for academic affairs. Prince, a faculty member since 1974, replaces Roy Lee Foley as chair of the Division of Education. Prince headed the division from 1980 to 1987 and from 1990 to 1993, and served as dean of faculties from 1985 to 1987. She also chairs the Alcoa Scholarship Committee and serves on the St. Joseph High School board of directors.
DEC. 7 – Thirty-five of the 99 entries in the Victoria County Pecan Show held Monday advanced to regional competition. Fred Stockbauer took grand champion honors in the county show in the classic division with his namesake variety – Stockbauer. He also won reserve champion in that division with his No. 53-12-322 variety. Bobby McCants took grand champion honors in the native division, and Stockbauer got reserve champion. Orville Gaugler’s Forkert pecans took grand champion honors in the commercial division, and his Cheyenne variety was named reserve champion.
