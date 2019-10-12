1919
OCT. 14 – Victoria will experience the joys of community singing on Saturday night, when through the courtesy of the War Camp Community Service of San Antonio, David Griffin community organizer for singing of that city, and his able assistant Walter Dunham, will be in Victoria to conduct a community sing at the Fireman’s Hall.
OCT. 17 – Yesterday’s hard rain again turned an otherwise perfectly dry street into a raging torrent. Residents of Santa Rosa Street were again forced to detour to other streets that were not paved in order to reach their homes with some semblance of dryness about their persons. The city should take notice of this condition at once and take immediate steps to have it corrected. More draining all of the water into one large ditch on DeLeon Street.
1944
OCT. 13 – Fire, originating when a water heater exploded, this morning completely destroyed Club Reno, a swanky night spot located about two miles from the city limits on the Goliad-Refugio highway. The luxurious club, finest in this entire section and a favorite place for entertainment for Victorians for the past four years, was leveled to the ground with all equipment and fixtures going up in flames. Bill Lindsey, who it was said, leased the place from Anton Alkek only this week, was at the club at the time. He and several employees and E.J. Gerdes, local contractor, had been working practically all night in renovating the dance floor and otherwise making preparations for a gala opening Saturday night under Lindsey’s management.
OCT. 19 – Announcement from Mrs. D.J. Broussard, chairman of Home Nursing, was made today that Miss Helen Poimbeauf, Gulf Health Nurse, will conduct another Home Nursing Class called “Six Lessons in Care of the Sick.” The classes will be held in the Junior Service League Rooms, 209 North Wheeler Street. This course is very important and every mother and housewife in Victoria is urged to take advantage of this opportunity. Maxie Mayer is installing new shelving in his downtown Newsstand and talking about a new gold-stamping machine he’s ordered. And they’re still talking about that oil men’s party at the Country Club.
1969
OCT. 15 – Norma Volkmer, a senior at Stroman High School and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F.P. Volkmer, 1801 Avondale, has been selected as a finalist in area-wide auditions to select members of the 1970 Texas All-State Choir. Recent events indicate that an economic showdown in the United States is in prospect and the big question is whether fiscal and monetary restraints can continue to be exerted while still avoiding a recession, said Dion R. Holm Jr., manager of the Victoria Rotary Club at its luncheon Tuesday. Some indications are that a recession is almost inevitable, Holm said, “but the alternative of inflation will have even more serious consequences.
OCT. 18 – The regional director for the Texas Department of Mental Health-Mental Retardation will visit Victoria Oct. 31 to discuss the proposed Gulf Bend Community Health-Mental Retardation Center. It is designed to bring adults services comparable to those now provided by the children’s center.
1994
OCT. 15 – Mayor Ted Reed has declared today Mildred Vorpahl Baass Day in Victoria to coincide with National Poetry Day. Reed said Friday the honor has been bestowed upon Baass because, as poet laureate of Texas, she holds the highest honor a poet can have in the state and “she is one of our own.” Baass said she hopes on this day everyone will pick up a book of poetry – whether at home or at the public library – and read a poem. There are numerous adventures to explore in poetry, she noted. Baass added that those who desire to write poetry will be encouraged by reading poems from the many styles that exist.
OCT. 16 – Volunteers from Victoria to Yoakum have announced plans to participate in the fourth annual “Make a Difference Day” community service contest on Saturday. The national day of doing good is sponsored by USA Weekend and co-sponsored in the Victoria area by The Victoria Advocate. The newspaper will donate $500 to a non-profit, charitable agency within its circulation area in the name of the contestant whose project is judged to have had the most impact. Prize money can also be used to do further good deeds. USA Weekend judges will choose the winner for The Advocate. To qualify for the prize, good deeds must be done within The Advocate’s 13-county circulation area. USA Weekend will announce the winner in April 1995. The local winner will receive a certificate of appreciation suitable for framing from USA Weekend and The Advocate. In the national contest, USA Today will award $2,000 to 10 individuals or groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.