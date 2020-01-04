Editor’s note: Newspapers for January 1920 are missing from the Advocate files.
1945
JAN. 5 – Morris Frank, sports writer for The Houston Post, was principal speaker at the annual Victoria Stingaree football banquet held last night at the Country Club. Sponsored jointly by the Quarterback Club and the Athletic Council, the banquet featured turkey, trimmings and talks by individuals.
For the second time during this war a Victoria household has received a grim message from the War Department. Today Mrs. Herlinda Osuna, 306 E. Second Street, was notified that her son, Pvt. Nicholas Osuna, a combat infantryman, has been missing in action since Dec. 17, in France. Another son of Mrs. Osuna’s, Pvt. Santiago Osuna, was reported killed following the fall of Bataan.
Do you want a permanent position with Victoria’s greatest store? A. & S. Levy will employ this week a qualified person, permanent resident of this city, to fill a responsible position in accounting office. Apply Mark J. Gregory, manager.
JAN. 9 – Mr. and Mrs. George Fajkus of Bloomington today had been advised that their son, Sgt. Julius Fajkus, crew member of a B-24 bomber in the 15th Air Force, had been reported missing in action. Sgt. Fajkus was a gunner aboard the same bomber to which Lt. F.C., Smyth of Victoria was assigned when he was reported missing in action more than a week ago.
The Ministerial Alliance today asked listeners to its “thought for the day” radio program to aid it in determining the extent of the audience reached by writing or otherwise notifying members that the daily program had been heard.
1970
JAN. 8 – A total of 985 persons received food during the first three days of the second distribution period of the Victoria County Commodity Distribution Program. John Huff, director of the project, said 2,856 persons were approved for participation in the current January distribution.
A record low temperature of 20 degrees for January 7 was recorded Wednesday morning by the U.S. Weather Bureau at Victoria County Airport.
JAN. 11 – The question of whether to spend in the neighborhood of $1.5 million to air-condition 16 school buildings in the Victoria Independent School District, and, if resolved, where that money will come from, will be a topic of discussion Monday.
A flat tire resulted in no car for R.E. Krawietz of Rt. 4 Saturday morning. Krawietz told city police investigators that he left his 1961 model Oldsmobile sedan parked at the intersection of Paco Road and Glascow Street at 10:30 p.m. Friday after one of the tires developed a flat. When he returned at 12:10 a.m. Saturday to fix the flat, the car was gone.
1995
JAN. 6 – A decade-old program that put free rice, meat, beans and butter on the tables of the poor in Victoria and surrounding counties will soon end. Peggy Schaefer, director of the Victoria Community Action Committee, which runs the federal program in the region, said the giveaways will be phased out over the next two months due to a “change in funding and the amount of food items available.” People lined up 50-strong Thursday at the U.S. Army Reserve Depot at 406 N. Ben Jordan St. to get the last of the free food to be distributed in Victoria County.
JAN. 7 – Criminal District Attorney George Filley III has been recognized by the Internal Revenue Service for his assistance in the prosecution of three Houston men convicted last year of supplying crack cocaine in the Victoria area. Last month, the IRS presented Filley with a plaque expressing its “appreciation for outstanding assistance in behalf of supporting the law enforcement responsibilities of the criminal investigation.”
