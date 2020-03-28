1920
MARCH 31 – The high cost of riding mounts ever upward nowadays. Gasoline took another upward jump the other day and is now selling at 32 cents. Those who own horses and automobiles, too, are using their horses now as they figure hay is cheaper to buy than gasoline at prevailing prices. Not only is the price of gasoline going up, but the price of tires is aiming at the sky, practically all of the leading rubber manufacturers have boosted prices from 15 to 35 percent.
APRIL 4 – The Guadalupe Valley Oil Company’s well Santa Claus No. 1 is now down 1,100 feet, drilling in flinty, gray shale mixed with pyrites of iron, a most promising formation but very hard, which accounts for what seems the slow progress that is being made.
The local post of the American Legion, which has been temporarily organized for the past two weeks, effected permanent organization at a meeting held at the courthouse Saturday night. It will be known as Leon Zear Post, in honor of Leon, the son of Mr. and Mrs. T.W Zear of this city, the first Victoria boy who was killed in action in France.
1945
MARCH 30 – Beginning at eight o’clock Saturday evening at the Aloe Foster Consolidated Cadet Club, “jukebox” dancing will be a feature of the club’s activities of the evening. An invitation is extended to girls of the city to attend the dance, which will be held until 11:30. Cadets, their wives and guests are invited also to attend.
APRIL 2 – During the electrical thunderstorm here early Sunday morning, the Claude Riley residence, 1101 N. Wheeler St., was struck by lightning, resulting in considerable damage. The Riley family miraculously escaped injury. The bolt tore through the roof, ripped out a nine-foot hole, plunged into the attic and traveled down a radio aerial to the radio set, which it damaged. It then leaped across to a gas pipe, grounding itself.
1970
MARCH 29 – Mrs. J.W. Stevenson, 90, of 208 E. Church St., whose contributions to the church and civic work in Victoria covered more than two generations, died Saturday in a local hospital after an extended illness. Mrs. Stevenson, nee Genevieve Power, was founder of the Guadalupe-Victoria Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Power home, originally built in Mission Valley by her parents and now located at 307 W. William St. is the permanent home of this and other organizations, having been deeded in 1959 by Mrs. Stevenson.
APRIL 3 – Mrs. M.I. Stevens of Inez and Royce W. Wood of Victoria have been named to the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Aging.
During construction, people driving by 2602 Houston Highway noticed the big red and white sign said, “What Is It?” Now they know. It’s the Pizza Inn. Pizza Inn is owned and operated by D.J. “Tex” Hencerling, a native of Schroeder where he still resides with his wife and three children.
1995
MARCH 30 – Armed men are patrolling Victoria High School at dusk to keep away unwelcome visitors – great-tailed grackles. Last August, the school finally rid itself of the pesky birds that had been dwelling in the campus trees for years, but efforts are continuing to discourage them from returning. “What can I tell you? These birds are extremely intelligent,” said Lefty Sexton, maintenance supervisor for Victoria Independent School District. “They started coming back about a week ago, testing the waters to see if everything was quiet and we’ve been out there the past couple of nights trying to discourage them,” Sexton said.
APRIL 1 – Howell Middle School continues to lead the list of public and private schools taking part in Victoria’s recycling contest, which ends next month. Howell students have collected more than 43,400 pounds of recyclable material so far. Rounding out the top four are St. Joseph High School, 30,889 pounds; Placedo Elementary School, 15,970 pounds; and William Wood Elementary School, 15,043 pounds. The contest ends on Earth Day, April 22.
