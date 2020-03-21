1920
MARCH 22 – The Victoria County Post of the American Legion was temporarily organized last Saturday night at an enthusiastic meeting at the County Court House. Dr. O.S. McMullen was elected temporary chairman of the post and Pat Keefe was elected adjutant. The following committee on constitution and by-laws was elected: J.J. Woodhouse, chairman; M.M. Johnson, Dr. J.V. Hopkins, J.V. Vandenberge and J.A. Jamese. Frank Dine, G. Lucchese, Search Glenn and C.A. Hopkins were elected to serve on a committee with the purpose of providing a bulletin board, and a prominent location in the city for the location of the bulletin board.
MARCH 25 – The high wind that prevailed here last night almost blew down the derrick of the Guadalupe Valley Oil Co. The legs of the derrick were badly split 10 feet up from the foundation and badly twisted.
Some 15 leading local Republicans met in the Court House last night in response to a call by R. Kleinsmith, chairman of the Victoria County Republicans executive committee and organized a county membership club. The following were elected officers: W.E. Franz, president; L.C. Fletcher, vice president; Frank Wick, secretary; and H.J. Hauschild, treasurer.
1945
MARCH 23 – The resources of Victoria’s two banks reached an all-time high this month as they reported, upon call from the federal government, combined funds of $37,889,688.70.
Mrs. Ben. T. Wilson, secretary of the Victoria County Tuberculosis Association, submitted a report showing that 297 x-rays were made, 40 of them positive, that a permanent office had been opened at City Hall and that 10 persons had gone to the sanatorium.
MARCH 28 – Victoria really had the peace jitters Tuesday, what with The Advocate called upon innumerable times to confirm or deny thick flying rumors. In order that undue celebration resulting from false reports may be avoided, it was decided that Advocate employees should make “official” announcements of the surrender on the basis of the newspaper’s wire facilities. These employees were asked, upon receipt of the news, to immediately telephone members of the city and county government, the fire department and the city’s pastors. Noisemakers to rouse the remainder of the city — church bells, sirens, whistles, etc. — will then be set off to “officially” herald the advent of the war’s end in Europe.
1970
MARCH 24 – There are more ways than one to fight a fire. Police Officer Buford Ashley was patrolling on Port Lavaca Drive over the weekend when he noticed a mad rush of persons taking to the exits of a tavern. Ashley was told that one of the walls of the establishment was on fire. However, on closer investigation he discovered the blaze was under control. The only apparatus used was a flow of cold beer.
The 35th birthday anniversary of Morning Study Club was observed Thursday at the meeting held in the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse. Miss Sophie Leibold, Miss Grace McIntosh, Mrs. C.T. Van Way, Mrs. E.W. Fisher and Mrs. G.E. Hofmann were recognized as charter members.
MARCH 27 – Despite an improved, computerized system for issuing auto license plates, the long lines, caused by waiting until the last minute, apparently are still very much with us, H. Campbell Dodson, county tax assessor-collector noted. The law says plates must be attached by midnight April 1.
1995
MARCH 23 – Kay Kerr Walker of Victoria was confirmed Wednesday by the Texas Senate as a member of the University of Houston System Board of Regents. Walker was appointed by Gov. Ann Richards to the board in October 1993. Her term as a regent is six years. The appointment occurred during the interim between legislative sessions. Mike Sizemore, legislative aide for state Sen. Ken Armbrister, said Wednesday was “the first chance the Senate had to confirm her nomination.” Walker, a native of Houston, currently serves on the University of Houston-Victoria President’s Advisory Council, as a director of Citizens Medical Center and a trustee of St. Joseph High School.
MARCH 26 – Milton S. Greeson Jr., Paul B. Holm, Peter P. Rojas and Raymond D. Williams have been selected to serve on DeTar Hospital’s board of directors. Greeson, a Goliad rancher, is owner and president of Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Co. Holm is a certified public accountant and tax partner with Roloff, Hnatek and Co., LLP, of Victoria. Rojas, a general and vascular surgeon, is chief of staff at DeTar. Williams is a general and cardiovascular surgeon at DeTar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.