1919
DEC. 29 – An incident that will bring memories to the minds of many of the citizens who have followed closely the history of the Victoria Public Schools was the resignation of F.B. Lander from the school board a few days ago. Mr. Lander has been a member of the Victoria school board since the organization of the public school system Oct. 10, 1898.
DEC. 31 – Discharged soldiers or sailors 21 years of age or over do not need exemption certificates or poll tax receipts to entitle them to vote in the elections during 1919 or 1920, the presentation of their discharge certificate to the election judge being all that is necessary.
Mr. and Mrs. Homer Hauschild left yesterday for their home in Houston after spending the holidays with relatives here. Leonard Simon and Paul Leffland were visitors in Cuero over the weekend.
1944
DEC. 30 – Harding and Parker Drug Co., oldest business firm in Victoria by virtue of its establishment in 1854, Saturday had been sold and will open its door the morning of Jan. 2 under the ownership of Leroy and J.D. Cohen. The firm was sold by its owner, Emory Parker, after he had operated it since 1907. His partner G.C. Harding, died several months ago. Leroy Cohen has been an employee for Harding and Parker some 20 years. He will be joined in active operation of the firm during the next several weeks by his brother, J.D., former employee of Harding and Parker and now sales representative of a wholesale drug house.
1945
JAN. 1 – Sgt. S.G. Strange, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gus Strange, ranked among the ten marksmen in a class of aerial gunners who recently graduated at Las Vegas, Nevada.
Laborers Wanted: Urgently needed now, to help build Naval Ordnance Plant at Camden, Arkansas. Good pay. Free transportation to the job. Time and half for overtime. Food and lodging available on the job for workers at $1.20 per forces. Hiring on the spot and free transportation furnished at United States Employment Service office in Victoria, Texas.
1970
JAN. 2 – Public hearing on the proposed widening of Highway 59 from the Guadalupe River to Goldman Hill and a portion of a projected expressway interchange at Goldman Hill has been set by the State Highway Department.
Indoor rodeo returns to Victoria for the third straight year Friday with the first performance of an open competition rodeo in the Community Center arena building.
Dr. George Constant was in a slight altercation with the scope on his rifle on the last day of deer season.
JAN. 3 – Mrs. Lydia Hensley is due home Tuesday after spending the holidays in Europe to attend the ordination in Rome of her second cousin from Wharton and after visiting Miss Gabrielle Colombo, Italian exchange student who lived with the Hensley’s during the 1963-64 school year.
Girls’ acrylic pile mock fur coats, $14.88 and $18.88, Dunlap’s January Clearance.
1995
JAN. 1 – Sponsors of the Golden Crescent Quality Work Force Planning Committee’s Career Day ‘95 are Donna Bentley of Region III Education Service Center; Tammy Hartman, executive director of Making the Grade-Victoria; David Green of the Tech Prep program; Carol Matula of the Quality Work Force; and Tom Walton of Victoria College. The event, set for Jan. 10 at Victoria College, will provide interested high school juniors the opportunity to receive information about the various occupations in the Victoria area.
JAN. 4 – Victoria County Commissioners Court was packed to the rafters Tuesday for its first meeting of 1995 and the first order of business was swearing in 14 officials and judges for new terms. County Judge Helen Walker, who is beginning her second term, was the first to take the oath of office. County Clerk Val Huvar did the honors and then Walker returned the favor by swearing in Huvar. Huvar has been the county clerk for 40 years. He was first elected in 1955. After the session Walker reminisced about her first term and speculated about what to expect during the second. Walker, the former county treasurer, is especially proud of the county’s current financial position. “Victoria County is on a sound financial basis. Our fund balance is good and our bond ratings are A-plus and A-1, increased from A in 1992-93. This implies that we have the trust of the financial community,” Walker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.