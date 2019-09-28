1919
SEPT. 29 – The Grand Fall opening of the Haller’s Store came to a beautiful climax Saturday night when over 4,000 Victorians and other visitors came into the store for the purpose of inspecting the many attractions offered by this well-known firm.
OCT. 3 – The Chronicle’s airplane delivered the World Series extra without mishap here yesterday, dropping the bundle of papers in DeLeon Plaza. Afterward the pilot “stunted” for the Victorians, who looked on in wonder. The Victoria National Bank has had printed a number of copies of the Atlas of the New Europe. They show at a glance the results of the World War. These atlases are being presented free of charge to the bank’s patrons.
1944
SEPT. 30 – Victorians were urgently requested by the local unit of the Gulf Health Department Saturday to fully cooperate in a mosquito extermination campaign which, if immediately undertaken and vigorously prosecuted, may prevent a local epidemic of dengue or yellow fever. The Quarterback Club, meeting every Saturday at the Manhattan, is presided over this year by Hugh Stanly.
OCT. 4 – The receipts of the Victoria Post Office for September showed the largest increase for any one month in the history of the office. The receipts were $12,799.67, a gain of 34.6 percent over September, 1943. Said to be the first antelope legally killed, seen here since restrictions were placed on shooting antelope in Texas 41 years ago, a 75-pound buck was on storage here today, the proud possession of E.J. Gerdes, local sportsman. Gerdes killed the buck on the Otis Kimball Ranch near Alpine, Texas, obtaining a special permit from the state game department at a cost of only $5. Only 40 of the permits were issued, with Gerdes obtaining No. 39. The permits were obtained in a drawing.
1969
OCT. 2 – Forty-one families, representing more than 200 individuals, were certified tentatively Wednesday to receive surplus government foods under the new city-county program. Director John Huff announced in advance that applications would be taken only from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., but the staff continued to process applications from out-of-city applicants well after the deadline. “The homebuilders are ready, willing and able and can produce better homes at equal cost, or less, than the federal government and we don’t need them (federal government agencies) to tell us how to do it. All we need is the money.” This was the conclusion by Neil E. Whitley, Victoria home builder and president of the Texas Association of Home Builders, after his return from sessions in Washington, D.C. with the Texas congressmen and senators.
OCT. 5 – Edward L. Dunlap, 84-year-old retired Victoria attorney, former Texas legislator and former city councilman, died Saturday at a local rest home after an extended illness. He was a descendant of two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence, James Power and Edward LaGrand.
1994
OCT. 1 – This holiday season, Victoria Preservation Inc. hopes to quadruple the amount of money it has raised in the past years to help restore the Old Victoria Courthouse. VPI’s third in a series of limited edition of Christmas ornaments goes on sale today for $11 each. The ornament features the O’Connor-Proctor Building etched on a three-inch beveled glass disk. To date, VPI has raised about $5,000 for the restoration project, but if all of this year’s ornaments are sold, that total will increase to $20,000, said Rebecca Borchers, VPI executive director.
OCT. 5 – Interim City Manager Denny Arnold won the Victoria City Council’s support Tuesday night when it agreed to appoint him the post full time. The decision came after the council met behind closed doors for more than three hours to discuss an unrelated pending lawsuit and evaluate Arnold’s performance. Councilman Bill Russell said after the meeting a written contract outlining Arnold’s obligations will be prepared and brought back to the council at its next meeting on Oct. 18. He said Arnold will become city manager after the council approves the contract and Arnold signs it.
