1919
OCT. 6 – Paul Conti, another Victoria boy, has returned home after an absence of some time in the Army, a great part of which was spent in France. His brother Joe recently returned and they are at home with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Conti.
OCT. 9 – The William P. Rogers Chapter, UDC, elected the following officers: Mrs. F.R. Pridham, president; Mrs. J.L. Dupree, vice president; Mrs. J. Emerson, recording secretary; Mrs. J.M. Brownson, correspondent; and Mrs. J.W. Stephenson, treasurer. Fifteen and one-half million women will be eligible to vote in the next presidential election. People still oppose the principle of suffrage, but they no longer laugh at it.
1944
Oct. 7 – To each and every one of the customers Red says, “Thanks a million, folks, for your patronage.” Only first class workmanship has been the order of the day. And on his return “Red” promises Victoria a major repair shop of the highest order.
OCT. 10 – As a result of entering the Armed Forces, Red Miller, owner and operator of the Miller Auto Repair, 203 S. Bridge St., will close Saturday evening.
OCT. 12 – Victoria County was under a pink bollworm quarantine today and faced the certainty of a plow-up order affecting every stalk of cotton in the county as a consequence of an infestation having been found on a farm near Fleming Prairie. Brr-rr-rr. It was that chilly this morning as Victorians sleepily drew on another blanket and mumbled something about this being the coldest snap of the new season. It was. The mercury tumbled to 46 this morning, as one of the earliest cool waves in history blanketed Texas.
1969
OCT. 8 – Here are three highly regarded University of Houston sophomore backs with coach Howard Tippett, who recruited them when they were high school seniors. They are Ronnie Peacock of Goliad, Nick Holm of Victoria St. Joseph and Tommy Mozicek of Industrial. Editors for the 1970 Pirate, student yearbook at Victoria College, have been announced by C.F. Schneider, publication sponsors. They are Linda Keith, a sophomore and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Keith of Inez and Carolyn Strnadel, a freshman and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Strnadel Jr. of Inez.
OCT. 11 – A daring aerobatic artist, F. Don Pittman and his jaunty little red and white Pitts Special will be performing a series of thrilling maneuvers Sunday at the jaycee air show at Victoria County Airport.
It was a happy landing for a pilot who thought he was going to have to land on an area of highway Friday. The Federal Aviation Agency in Richmond reported to the Department of Public Safety radio station in Edna that it has received a radio report from a pilot that he was going to make a forced landing on Highway 87 between Victoria and Cuero. But the pilot made it to the airport in Flatonia.
1994
OCT. 7 – The merger of two of the nation’s largest hospital companies, one of which owns DeTar Hospital, is expected to have little impact on the Victoria institution, officials said Thursday. Bill Blanchard, chief administrator of DeTar, said the merger between Columbia-HCA Healthcare Corp. and HealthTrust Inc., which owns the Victoria hospital, will go mostly unnoticed by the public. He said the hospital will continue to be called DeTar and there will be no employees laid off or reductions in services. On the other hand, the merger will give the hospital access to a larger pool of capital. Blanchard said the extra money will come in handy should the hospital ever need improvements or equipment. In addition, DeTar now has access to doctors and medical equipment nationwide, he added. “The employees at DeTar are very excited about the merger,” he said. The consolidation, announced Wednesday, is expected to save the new $15 billion company $125 million annually. The combined company will own and operate 311 hospitals nationwide and have about 170,000 employees.
OCT. 9 – A line of thunderstorms packing winds up to 75 mph swept through central Victoria early Saturday, knocking out power to some neighborhoods and damaging a hangar at Victoria Regional Airport. John Metz at the National Weather Service said the winds tore part of the roof off a hangar damaged in another storm two months ago. The storm hit a 3:54 a.m., he said, just minutes after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area. Metz said Central Power and Light Co. and the Victoria Police Department reported trees down near Anaqua and Mistletoe avenues, south of Crestwood Drive near Dick’s Food Store. Power poles were broken in half in the same general area, he said. “It looks like a swath of the winds came across the city between Mockingbird Road and Crestwood,” Metz said. “It’s pretty much one solid line of damage from there to the airport.” The storms were caused by a cold front mixing with moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, he said, forming a line of showers and thunderstorms from College Station to Corpus Christi.
