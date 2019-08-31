1919
SEPT. 1 – The season is in the ground for the planting of roses, says Mrs. R.B. Roos, of the city Rose Committee, and those who wish to help in beautifying the city should make their plans and obtain plants at once.
The Teacher’s Institute for Victoria, Jackson and Calhoun Counties opened a week’s session at Patti Welder High School Monday morning with about 200 teachers in attendance.
SEPT. 5 – Last night at the Court House an enthusiastic and rousing get-together meeting was held and was attended by a large crowd of business men and citizens interested in the future welfare of our city. The meeting was called by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and was presided over by J.M. Haller, president. Enthusiasm was manifest on all sides and it could easily be seen that the spirit of cooperation which is needed so badly in the building up of a town is fast taking hold of our citizens.
1944
SEPT. 2 – The receipts of the Victoria Post Office continue to increase. The increase the past month was over 32 percent as compared with the receipts for October 1943, a record for any one month. The receipts so far this year amount to a gain of 24 percent over the first eight months of 1943.
You folks who failed to hear Victoria’s Dottie Dodson on the coast-to-coast Coca-Cola Spotlight hook-up last month (we gave you a bum steer on the date) are reminded that the program may be heard this Monday night.
SEPT. 4 – Send your children back to school on the City Bus. It’s proven their safest and surest way. School starts at Nazareth Academy and St. Joseph High School Tuesday. The public schools open Sept. 11. Your City Bus Line is ready with a new schedule that affords transportation to all students to all schools in the city. It’s convenient and it’s safe. Clip the schedule below, watch your bus a day or so and you’ll soon be able to adapt the schedule to your locality.
1969
SEPT. 3 – The Kilgore College Rangerettes, famed across the nation for its pretty girls and dazzling routines, this year will include two smiling lassies from Victoria in its ranks. Merry Keller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. “Bo” Keller, 2803 Bluebonnet, was a Rangerette last year, and will be one again this year despite knee surgery this summer. Beverly Hawkes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.B. Hawkes, 2508 E. Poplar, and a 1960 graduate of Victoria High School, is a new, and mighty thrilled, member.
SEPT. 7 – A 45-member Central Texas group involved in the “Up With People” movement will present a “sing out” program at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Victoria College auditorium. The public is invited and no admission will be charged. The group is sponsored locally by the Rotary Club, Sunrise Optimist Club, City of Victoria, First Victoria National Bank, Victoria Bank & Trust Co. and the Chamber of Commerce.
1994
SEPT. 2 – Victoria residents weren’t exactly throwing another log on the fire or huddling under blankets last month, but weather officials said the month tied as one of the coldest Augusts in 15 years. The average monthly temperature, which takes into account all the highs and lows, was only 83 degrees in August. That is 1.1 degree below normal. Not since 1979, when the average temperature dipped to 82.8 degrees, has August been colder in Victoria. However, the monthly average did drop to 83 degrees just two years ago, tying last month’s reading. Part of the reason for the cool readings was a rare summer cold front that reached the area in late July. The colder air it brought carried over into the first part of last month tying the record low of 70 degrees o Aug. 2.
SEPT. 6 – Deidra Voigt, a member of the Gonzales City Council, has been appointed by Gov. Ann Richards to the Golden Crescent Regional Review Committee. Voigt was appointed to replace Waelder Mayor Zora Schultz, who died in May. The 12-member committee is in charge of reviewing on the regional level applications for community development block grants awarded annually by the Texas Department o f Housing and Community Affairs. Voigt, owner of the Alcalde Hotel and Restaurant, has been a longtime community activist. She has served as mayor protem for five years and as a member of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission for four years.
