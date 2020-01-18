1920
Editor’s note: Newspapers for January 1920 are missing from the Advocate files.
1945
JAN. 19 – A guest of his mother, Mrs. M.R. Garner, at her 1005 E. San Antonio home this week, is 1st Lt. A.J. Garner, hero of 75 Thunderbolt missions over Europe and the holder of the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Purple Heart. On furlough, Lt. Garner is recuperating from a back injury sustained when he was forced to parachute from his damaged fighter some weeks ago. A Foster Field graduate, Lt. Garner is a native Victorian and former Patti Welder High School student.
City poll taxes must be paid before Jan. 31 if you expect to vote in the city primary.
JAN. 23 – Nazi soldiers near Euskirchen, Germany, recently were caught completely off guard by Flight Officer Arnia S. Robinson of Victoria and his squadron of 11 P-47 Thunderbolt fighter-bombers. The squadron attacked 17 enemy tanks on flat cars, dropped all their bombs on the target and escaped without being fired at. They then strafed and disabled a locomotive near the first target. Flight Officer Robinson is a member of Col. Harold Holt’s Thunderbolt flight group which recently received a War Department Unit Citation. He is the son of Mrs. Arnia S. Robinson, 401 E. Forrest Street.
1970
JAN. 20 – A sharp warning of what inflation and current money practices of the federal government are doing to the nation was sounded Monday night by Dr. Orlo M. Brees, New York economist, at a meeting of the Executive Dinner Club at Holiday Inn.
Mrs. F.E. Bennett of 1703 Walnut St. accepted a $1,000 bill from Ray Duke, manager of Beall’s and president of Town Plaza Merchants Association, after a drawing held at the shopping mall Saturday.
When it comes to the automobile transmission business, Killebrew Transmission and Automotive, 2108 Houston Highway, takes a back seat to no one. Now in its 48th year, the firm, first started by J.A. Killebrew, who continues to be associated in the business, stands behind every transmission job it handles, said Milton Killebrew.
JAN. 24 – Senior forward Jim Walker, who has been a steady performer all season for Victoria, transformed into “Super Jim” Friday night at Victoria gym as he tied two school records and led the Stingarees to a 103-70 trouncing of Corpus Christi Moody’s Trojans. Walker scored 37 points to tie teammate Roy Moore for the record for most points scored by an individual. He also led in rebounds, pulling down 20.
Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Carter were snowbound at Moline, Ill., recently.
1995
JAN. 22 – Baylor University has selected Cuero High School honors graduate Jeffery L. Mendez to participate in a South African scholars program. Mendez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Librado Mendez of Cuero, will attend Potchefstroom Oerlicher University in South Africa to begin graduate work in the field of international relations and African affairs. As the first scholar in the competitive program, Mendez’ participation will be supported by Baylor, where he is a 1994 foreign service and German studies graduate, and the Rhodes Scholarship Foundation.
JAN. 25 – Lacey Dierlam and Erika T. Wroblewski have entered the 1995 Six Flags Trail Ride queen’s contest. Dierlam, 17, is a junior at Stroman High School and daughter of Larry and Jackie Dierlam. Wroblewski, 15, is a freshman at St. Joseph High School and daughter of Sam and Claudine Hunt. A new queen will be chosen Sunday in Meyersville during the group’s ride from Victoria to the San Antonio stock show. Any single girl 15-22 who has never been married is eligible to compete. Deadline to enter is today. For more information, call Jackie Dierlam at 575-0584 or 575-8013.
