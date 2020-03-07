1920
MARCH 8 – “It is a magnificent city,” said John A. Donaldson this morning in commenting on the splendid view of Victoria from the fifth floor of the Welder Building, and the picture is a most beautiful one; but it wouldn’t hurt to mar the view just a little bit by a few smokestacks. They would enhance the view by toning down the brightness a bit, and they would lend to the scene that hazy brilliancy that makes European cities the most attractive cities in the world.
MARCH 12 – Local funeral directors have been complaining of citizens of this city driving vehicles through funeral processions. This is a distinct violation of the law and not only that — it shows thoughtlessness and disrespect on the part of the party guilty of the act.
The Community Sing held last night at the Central Fire Station by the Victoria Choral Club was very well attended and proved to be one of the nicest affairs ever held in this city.
1945
MARCH 10 – Real estate activity in Victoria’s downtown business district continues high with another transaction, involving two buildings on West Constitution Street, revealed today. Pete Stoilis announced that he had purchased the two buildings housing the Rita Theater and the Waffle Shop from A.W. Krueger. The purchase price was given at $33,750.
MARCH 14 – Foster Field issued another appeal to the citizens of Victoria and surrounding areas in an attempt to secure housing facilities for its ever-increasing number of combat returnees. Capt. Samuel J. Cone, housing officer, said that even one room would be appreciated in many instances by the officers and men who are assigned to duty at Foster after long terms of overseas service. The majority of the returnees, Capt. Cone pointed out, have been separated from their families for nearly two years. During their tour of duty at Foster the veterans are privileged to reside off the post with their wives and children.
1970
MARCH 9 – The fourth food distribution period in the Victoria County Commodity Program will begin Monday and continue for 10 days. John Huff, director of the program, said those who have eligibility cards for the March distribution must report at the offices at the corner of Juan Linn and Cameron between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Huff said 3,001 persons representing 778 families have been approved for this food period. Participation in the program has increased each month since it began in December.
MARCH 13 – Mayor Kemper Williams Jr. came home Thursday from a conference of the National League of Cities in Washington, D.C., figuratively bloodied and bowed. “It’s pretty discouraging. They’re all just trying to make a political point,” said the weary mayor, whose plane was an hour and 15 minutes late getting out of Washington and whose car wouldn’t start when he arrived in Austin shortly before midnight. At that, Williams came out of it all better than the mayor of Tucson, Ariz., who was mugged and robbed while en route from a meeting back to his hotel.
1995
MARCH 10 – Amber Barsness, a senior at St. Joseph High School, has been selected to perform with the National Cheerleader Association’s Performance Team at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland. She will leave today and return Saturday, March 18. She will be among 80 selected to perform. Amber is the daughter of Richard and Cheryl Barsness.
MARCH 11 – Russell Svetlik’s Limousin steer was named grand champion of the 1995 Victoria Livestock Show Friday night. Svetlik is the 16-year-old son of Lou and Loretta Svetlik. He is a member of the Aloe 4-H Club. Another Limousin, shown by Mark Dierlam, took reserve champion honors. Dierlam, 16, is the son of Mark and Virginia Dierlam. He is a member of Spring Creek 4-H Club. Both steers came out of the exotic division. American breed champions were shown by Clayton Stock, champion; and Shellie Johnson, reserve champion.
