1919
AUG 12 – Victoria’s first bale of cotton of the 1919 crop was auctioned off here this morning in front of the Victoria Cotton Exchange, first vice president of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce A.F. Knowlan acting as auctioneer. The bale was raised by Sylvester Conner, a tenant on the Ham Smith place near Darnell on the Bloomington Road. The bale weighed 430 pounds and was called as strict low middling, and after spirited bidding was knocked down to Elmo Von Allmen, a local cotton broker for $144.05, or thirty-three and a half cents per pound.
AUG 16 – The beautiful flag pole that decorates the City Park continues to do so, but as far as a decoration is concerned, it seems to have become somewhat of an eyesore. On extremely patriotic occasions one may still see “Old Glory” flaunt its folds to the breeze and ripple in seeming delight of its power. This happens only occasionally, however. Most of the time, if your eye happens to wander in that direction, all you may discern is a few lengths of badly rusted flagpole with a resplendent gilded ball at the top. To anyone whom the oil fever has struck, the flagpole gives him the impression that the Chinese were drilling for oil and that their casing had come through on this side of the world.
1944
AUG 11 – Another Victoria County youth has made the supreme sacrifice in World War II. His is Pfc. Abran M. Garcia. his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Abran Garcia Sr., received word from the War Department that the youth was killed in action in Italy on July 17. Award of the Distinguished Flying Cross to Staff Sergeant Charles Villarreal, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lorenzo B. Villarreal, 2209 N. Jecker Street, for 25 pre-invasion missions over Continental Europe has been announced by the Ninth Air Force Headquarters.
AUG 15 – Because of an insufficiency of registrations, plans for a kindergarten in the Victoria public school system had been abandoned today and those who had registered their youngsters for the proposed term were being so notified. Mayor Ben T. Jordan is personally convinced and may be willing to wager a can of beer that the American Army will march into Germany before the fast-stepping Reds. The city soon will have a new “pick-up” type of street sweeper as the result of action of City Council Monday night. The machine will be bought at a cost of $4,302.07.
1969
AUG 13 – A new business, Quick Copy, has been opened at 1301 E. Airline in Town and Country Shopping Center. The business is owned by Mrs. Elizabeth Leggett, manager, and Charles Hamilton, Tommy Tighe and Ron Brown. The addition of three men to the Victoria High coaching staff has been announced by Harry Uthoff, personnel director of VISD. They are Robert Tripson, head baseball coach; Joseph (Buzzy) Murphy, golf coach; and Herman Schoenfeld, freshman coach.
AUG 14 – Despite a 1969-70 proposed budget which is expected to provide an ending balance of about $30,000 at the end of the next fiscal year, Mayor Kemper Williams Jr. said Wednesday he does not foresee an increase in the ad valorem property tax rate in 1970. Williams said he expects growth in valuations from annexation, natural growth within the present city limits and increased revenue from the city sales tax. “Coleto Creek,” a work of art by Carl Windberg, will hang in the gallery of the Texas Association of Realtors at Austin, a gift from the Victoria Board of Realtors. “Coleto Creek” will be on permanent display with paintings from other areas of the state and will also be reproduced for the Trail of Six Flags guide sheet.
1994
AUG 11 – Tonight, weather permitting, South Texans will be able to wish on the many “falling stars” that should be visible during the annual Perseid meteor shower. “We’re predicting a more intense shower than in the past years,” said Jeff Kanipe of the University of Texas’ McDonald Observatory. This year’s shower is expected to produce an average of 60 to 100 meteors an hour, but the count could go as high as 100 to 200 per hour during the shower’s peak, from 4 to 5 a.m. Friday.
AUG 17 – The majority of Victoria’s 14,500 students return to the classroom today. But as students hit the books, they are also hitting the sidewalks and streets. And while some young walkers have the benefit of crossing guards and pedestrian-activated traffic lights – including the new signal on Mockingbird Lane at Dean Cook Drive – most of them face un-monitored intersections and drivers unaccustomed to their presence. “We have to let people know that , ‘BOOM,’ today we have little pedestrians all over the place,” said Carl Kirst, director of transportation for the Victoria Independent School District. “It’s something that we’re going to have to gear up for.”
