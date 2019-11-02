1919
NOV. 3 – When answering an alarm from Fire District 16 yesterday at noon, the hook and ladder truck of the Victoria Fire Department happened to a near serious accident when it ran into the steep ditch at the corner of Main and Murray streets. The big truck was driven by Joe Streckfus, relief driver, accompanied by Jim Pickering, and when attempting to make the turn, which was very hard on account of the narrowness of the street and the extreme length of the truck, the front wheel crashed through the end of the concrete and brick culvert into the big ditch. Fortunately, a big crowd of fire boys were not on the truck or some of them would not have escaped serious injury.
NOV. 6 – Coal is not very extensively used here, but the coal strike is being felt and dealers’ stocks are exhausted. Several schools have had to close because there is no coal for heating. No sugar, no coal — what next?
1944
NOV. 5 – The Sixth War Loan will get underway on November 20, to continue through December 16, and Victoria County’s quota has been set at $2,490,000, William Offer, County War Finance Committee chairman, announced Saturday.
Victoria’s post office receipts during the month of October totaled $14,942.24 – a 33 percent increase over the figure for the same month of 1943, Postmaster Leopold Morris said Saturday. The one-third increase represented the greatest monthly gain in the history of the post office.
NOV. 7 – The Junior Service League carnival was such an outstanding success last Saturday that it has been decided to make the fete an annual event with the first Saturday in October to be the permanent date.
President Roosevelt was a three to one favorite over Thomas E. Dewey and the Texas Regulars combined, for re-election, according to a poll taken among members of the public speaking classes of Patti Welder High School and Victoria Junior College this morning. The poll was taken after a debate, with 15 speakers favoring Roosevelt and 15 the opposition. Captain of the Roosevelt team was Billy Roundtree, while Nobel Hartman headed the team for the opposition.
1969
NOV. 4 – The city of Victoria became approximately one-third larger in land area Monday and may have reached that magical figure of 50,000 population which would bring federal recognition as a “metropolitan area.” All this took place when City Council passed on final reading an ordinance annexing to the city four areas comprising some 2,206 acres. Edwin Pargac, representing the Green Addition just across the Guadalupe River, said that while business interests in the area are divided “about half and half” on annexation, many residential property owners still feel they should be left out of the city “for a while longer.”
NOV. 8 – Armed with a proclamation by Major Kemper Williams Jr. and thousands of lapel pin American flags, Victorians supporting President Nixon’s Vietnam policy will observe National Confidence Week, Nov. 10-15, according to D.X. Sengele Jr., local chairman for National Confidence Week Committee.
Aloe Junior Historians made plans at their Friday meeting for a field trip November 15 to view local historic sites.
1994
NOV. 7 – Jerry James’ recent appointment as Victoria’s new Water Department director might have been something difficult for him to envision a couple of decades ago. That’s because he started out in the business in the early 1970s as a laborer working in the ditches, making waterline taps and operating sewage and water treatment plants. But James wanted more in life for himself and his family, so he invested what little free time and money he had in night school. The extra effort finally paid off last year when he earned his bachelor’s degree in public management from the University of Houston — Clear Lake. Today he commands a water and sewer system that serves nearly 60,000 people in Victoria and provides jobs for 70 people. James took over as the director of Victoria’s Water Department in mid-August, filling in the post left vacant when John Byrum resigned in April.
NOV. 9 – Incumbent Randy Vivian picked up a nearly 2,400-vote lead Tuesday to easily defeat challenger Dwayne Wilkinson for the Precinct 4 justice of the peace post in Victoria County. In the only contested local race on the ballot, Vivian, a Republican, garnered 3,919 ballots. That amounts to 72 percent of the votes cast in that race. Wilkinson, who ran on the Democratic ticket, picked up 1,524 votes, giving him 28 percent of the total vote. Tuesday’s results, although complete, are unofficial until they are canvassed by the Victoria County Commissioners Court on Monday. Vivian who was elected to a second term Tuesday, said that he was surprised by the margin of his victory. “You never expect to win that big,” he said. “But it just shows you the people put their faith in me and like what I’m doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.