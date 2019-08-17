1919
AUG 18 – While fishing at Port O’Connor Charlie Schuchert caught a fish nearly three inches long and it took his wife and Louis Fimble to help him land it. After they had landed the fish, Charlie found it was the kind that has whiskers, so it was necessary for him to shave it before he could eat it.
AUG 24 – Glaring headlights were the cause of a serious accident on the Telferner road last night when a Ford car driven by Miss Evvie Hudler and occupied by members of the Hudler family was forced from the road into a ditch.
1944
AUG 19 – Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Hiller have been notified by the War Department that their son, T/Sgt. Arthur Clarence Hiller, is now listed officially as being dead, following his being missing in action since July 17, 1943. Ledo Cafe, popular drive-in cafe on the boulevard, changed hands the past week when J.S. Ganem, cousin to Emil and Frank Ganem of this city, bought out Gus Bournias. Mr. Ganem, wife and three children have moved to Victoria. He was formerly assistant manager of the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans.
AUG 21 – Well, the storm season is again with us, and memories go back to 1942 when a tropical hurricane ripped through this section. Last year only a freak of nature saved this section from another disastrous visit when a north wind fought a battle of the elements with a hurricane 100 miles offshore for three days – and won!
1969
AUG 20 – Directors of the Golden Crescent Council of Governments decided Tuesday night to add a criminal justice director to the council staff and to further develop a law enforcement plan for the region. The COC board, after hearing that funds for the director can be taken from $10,000 in law enforcement study money already on hand, voted to investigate the possibility of hiring a director at a salary not to exceed $7,200 a year. The board agreed that the director must be hired “with the clear cut understanding that this will be a full time endeavor on his part.” Fox Photo is having a four-day grand opening celebration at its new studio and camera store in Town Plaza Shopping Mall, according to Mrs. Arthur Dietzel, store manager.
AUG 22 – The mystery of two suitcases filled with a woman’s clothes, found in the Guadalupe River Tuesday at the end of Rupple Lake Road, has been solved. They were hexed. The owner telephoned city police Thursday. Her common-law husband, she explained, has tried to put a hex on her “by stuffing a frog with hot peppers and putting it in my clothes.” She conferred with three women friends, who told her the only way to break the hex was to throw all her clothing in the river.
1994
AUG 18 – Residents began assessing the damage Wednesday in the wake of a severe thunderstorm that left more than 1,000 customers without electricity and did thousands of dollars in damage. The Tuesday evening storm also pummeled parts of the city with hail up to one-inch in diameter, broke off branches and uprooted trees. Probably the hardest hit area was the Victoria Regional Airport, where strong winds ripped part of the roof off a hangar and peeled sections of roof off a maintenance building and the Victoria Youth Home. Airport Manager David Roush said an insurance adjuster looked at the damage late Wednesday and estimated it would cost $15,000 to $20,000 to repair the hangar alone. Roush said he isn’t sure how much repairs to the other two buildings would be.
AUG 23 – Leslie A. Deuel, an agricultural science and technology teacher at Victoria High School, received the 15-year service award at the Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas annual awards program. Deuel received a gold pin to commemorate his anniversary. The association presents tenure awards based on years of teaching while being a member of the association. Lesley Wright, DeTar Hospital operating room secretary and an employee of the hospital for four years, has been named Employee of the Month for August. She received a cash award, a plaque, a reserved parking space for a month and eligibility for the Employee of the Year Award to be given in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.