1919
NOV. 17 – The last foot of concrete base under the $100,000 bond issue was laid on Stayton Avenue Saturday afternoon, and the work of topping this will be started as soon as the base is set sufficiently to allow the work to be done. With the completion of this work, Victoria will have about three miles of beautiful paved streets, distinctly an asset to our city. We should not let this important matter drag and plans should be made at once for the paving of the principal streets of our city.
NOV. 20 – Petty thieving will never lead a boy into anything but trouble. We have had several cases reported to us of young boys stealing fruit and other small things from the yards and residences of Victorians and we have been asked to print a gentle warning to these parties that they are going to be watched. It is considered unfortunate that those known to have stolen these things are boys of Victoria’s most prominent citizens and The Advocate sincerely hopes that we will hear no more complaints from this source.
1944
NOV. 18 – A wide variety of both vocal and instrumental music has been arranged for the city-wide Thanksgiving song festival when the combined choirs of local churches, together with High School chorus, join on DeLeon Plaza next Friday evening. For all group singing there will be piano and organ accompaniment. Lt. Larry Smith will perform at the piano, and Sgt. Walter Faust at the novachord. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will move to the First Baptist Church.
NOV. 22 – Not only Victoria County, but the entire eight-county region in which it is located, went far over the top in the recently concluded United War Chest campaign, J.D. Moore, regional chairman, reported today.
Lt. Frederick Ennen and “Speck” Munnerlyn were two Victorians who recently met in England. Both were the first Victorian each had seen since arriving across the pond.
Ledo Cafe, 302 E. Rio Grande. T-Bone steaks, 65 cents, just like you like them. Fried chicken halves, 80 cents. Plenty of parking. Space for curb service.
1969
NOV. 19 – Two representatives of the State Department of Health, who conducted a meeting on emergency medical services in Victoria Tuesday night, said approximately 20 percent of those persons who die as a result of accidents “die needlessly” because of inadequate emergency services. The department plans to sponsor an emergency medical training course in Victoria.
NOV. 21 – Victoria Planning Commission gave tentative approval for development of a swank 22.5-acre mobile home park which will have its own clubhouse, swimming pool and two-acre playground. Commissioners indicated to Developer Tom B. Neckar and land owner Thomas Wedemeier that they might recommend to City Council suspension of a requirement for water and sewer utilities but will stand firm on requirement for paved streets with curb and gutter and for storm sewers. They asked the two to prepare more detailed plans on their proposed development adjacent to Sun Valley Country Club.
1994
NOV. 19 – A public outcry arose Friday over the cancellation of an art project because it pictured a Confederate flag. The work, commissioned by the Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau for placement at the Victoria Regional Airport, was withdrawn by artist Harold Nichols after a complaint was lodged about the inclusion of the rebel flag. The complaint came from attorney Al Sumrall, who said the mural should contain another flag – one that is a historically accurate national flag of the Confederate States of America. Mona Foust, executive director of the visitors bureau, said her office received numerous phone calls from people in favor of Nichols’ art – and its rebel flag. “Every call we’ve had today – and we’ve had a number of them – has been in favor of keeping the mural,” Foust said. “But as far as Harold Nichols is concerned, he said it’s canceled. I have explained that it is the artist’s decision.”
NOV. 23 – The Victoria Chamber of Commerce has elected two new officers and one new member to its board of directors. Bill Hooten, general manager of FM radio station KIXS, will serve as chairman of the chamber in 1995. Hooten was selected chairman-elect in November 1993. Warren Weed, The Victoria Advocate’s vice president and chief financial officer, will serve as the chamber’s chairman in 1996. He was chosen as chairman-elect Nov. 8. Lesta Turchen, president of the University of Houston-Victoria, was elected to a three-year term as a new member of the chamber’s board of directors. She replaces Bob Keith, whose term expires Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.