1919
DEC. 8 – The municipal Christmas Tree Committee has added new features to the Christmas Tree program to make the Yuletide celebration one of the most successful in the history of the city. The tree has already been chosen and the firemen have sharpened their axes ready to level it and cart it into town. According to its dimensions, it will fill a space of 50 feet square and the boughs will be loaded down with decorations offered by the merchants. Fruit, candy and nuts have been tendered to the committee. These will be placed in vari-colored tartan bags, which will be made by the ladies of the civic organization.
DEC. 11 – Mrs. John J. Welder Jr., entertained Thursday in honor of Mrs. R.E. Armstrong and daughter of Denver, Colo. At the party were a number of ladies prominent in local circles. Mrs. Horace H. McDowell won the bridge prize.
1944
DEC. 9 – Mrs. Loyd Tanner, Advocate society editor, knows her hose. For four days the Brownbilt Shoe Store on East Constitution Street kept a pair of untagged, unlabeled and unpriced hose on the counter. They were pure nylon hose. Some 250 women shoppers during the four days examined the hose and, not recognizing them as nylon, either purchased some other type of hose or were “just looking around.” Mrs. Tanner, however, took one glance at the hose, felt them and pronounced them nylon. P.S. She got the hose.
DEC. 12 – Mrs. G.B. Davidson’s entry for the popular “Information Please” radio program last evening failed to stump the experts, but it was good enough to rate a place on the national, coast-to-coast hookup.
1969
DEC. 10 – One result of the nationwide draft “lottery” conducted Dec. 1 in Washington, D.C., and watched closely by every man of draft age, is that the telephone in the office of Selective Service Board No. 125 has rung almost constantly. Mrs. Barbara Koenning, executive secretary, and Mrs. La Reine Solley are in position to know what these questions are. Many men have been under the impression that the lottery program simply threw out the existing system and started another “from scratch.” This is not true, as deferments have been left almost entirely alone by the change.
DEC. 14 – Three Victoria youths, who before Saturday night didn’t believe in flying saucers, had a change of tune later after seeing what they reported to be a football-shaped object flying in an erratic manner over Victoria, at tree-top level. Clem Casanova, 19, of 1711 N. Glass St., Charles Zapata, 16, of 3105 N. Ceder and Carter Rohan, 16, of 3303 Houston Highway, told the story of their sighting to an Advocate reporter and they weren’t hesitant a bit.
1994
DEC. 9 – Christmas came a little early this year for five employees of a Victoria convenience store where a $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was purchased last October. Ron Wilcox of the Texas Lottery Commission awarded a $10,000 bonus check Thursday to Dan Zunker, vice president of Maverick Market Corp. Zunker in turn split 30 percent of the winnings among the five employees of the Maverick Market at 2501 Ben Jordan St. Manager Shirley Haack, Mike Orme, Glen Sullivan, Henry Cantu and Pat Cunningham, who sold the winning ticket, each received checks for $600.
DEC. 13 – Southern Pacific Transportation Co. crews removed deteriorating railroad ties along U.S. Highway 87 on Monday. The workers spent the last two weeks refurbishing the line from near William Street in Victoria to north of Sun Valley off Highway 87. They replaced as many as 800 ties a day during the operation, which involved rail mounted machines that use hydraulic mechanical arms to remove and replace the ties. The crews moved their operation to the area between Shiner and Yoakum on Monday.
