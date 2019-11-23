1919
NOV. 24 – At the meeting of the City Council tonight, Superintendent William Wheeler of the City Water Works will ask the Council for an appropriation of $300 to replace the present system of lighting the pumping station with gas, by installing the electric light system. He considers the present lighting system involving the use of gas dangerous, as a gas explosion might occur at any time and involve the city in a great loss--not only in a financial way, but in the destruction of the pumping plant, which would entail great suffering on every householder and water consumer in the city.
NOV. 27 – The postmaster has been informed that local first class letter postage is reduced to a penny an ounce. A letter for delivery within the postal limits of the office in which it is mailed would take a one cent stamp instead of a two cent stamp, as the two cent charge on that class of mail exceeds the cost of handling. The reduction was recommended because the postal service should not be conducted for profit.
1944
NOV. 25 – Mrs. J.B. Bergman reports that a banana tree she planted last March has produced two bunches of fruit, 68 bananas.
Members of the two leading men’s civic organizations were challenged to compete in a Sixth War Loan sales effort today as William Offer, County Finance Committee chairman, announced that the Lions Club has posted a $25 forfeit on the proposition that it could outsell members of the Rotary Club. A.R. Harrison of the Lions tossed the gauntlet to Past President George Hofmann, who accepted the challenge on behalf of Rotary.
NOV. 29 – Staff Sergeant John G. Hondlik of Victoria has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal for “meritorious service in France.” His mother, Mrs. Mary Hondlik, resides on Route One.
“Security of Spiritual Faith” is the subject of the Junior High P.T.A. meeting which will be held Thursday in the auditorium of the Junior High School.
“Sweet and Low-Down,” with Linda Darnell, Lynn Bari, Jack Oakie, James Cardwell and Benny Goodman and his Band. El Rancho, last times tonight.
1969
NOV. 26 – A Victoria couple, Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Pozzi, had more than a passing interest in the Apollo 12 splashdown Monday as they watched with pride their grandson, Bill Pozzi, first frogman to hit the water following the spacecraft splashdown. Pozzi is the son of former Victorian Joe Pozzi, who is now a resident of Linwood, Calif. Bill’s father attended St. Joseph High School.
NOV. 28 – Milton Seale was guest speaker for the meeting of Women in Construction held Tuesday evening at Totah’s Restaurant.
Baking for the holidays? Then use the freshest Grade A eggs in town. The Egg Room, on the boulevard next to Payless Shoes.
1994
NOV. 24 – Lisa Tobola was the high-point winner in the speed category and Mike Kocian was the high-point winner in the performance category in the adult division of the Rough Rider 4-H Club Open Horse Show. Tobola was riding Rusty and Kocian was riding Plain-N-Fancy. Other high-point winners were: Speed — Mary K. Ball and Speck, senior; Jennifer Boop and Corrie, junior; and Terrence Wilkinson and Easey, sub-junior. Performance — Elene Goss and Sweet Lil Sister, senior; Shaneece Pieprzyca and Count Super Socks, junior; and Erica Delgado and Satin, sub-junior.
NOV. 30 – Letters, bills and packages should start showing up in Victoria mailboxes about an hour earlier in 1995, thanks to new sorting machines being installed at the Main Post Office. The first of eight such machines arrived late Tuesday night. Postmaster Dale Prescott said the rest of the sorters promised to Victoria by the Postal Service will arrive by the end of 1995. The sorter received Tuesday was shipped from West Virginia and is 6 feet wide and 60 feet long. Prescott said the machine scans bar codes and can read 15,000 prices of mail an hour. When all eight machines are in place, it is estimated that Victoria’s two post offices will be able to read 120,000 pieces of mail an hour. Currently, it takes an hour for a mail handler to sort 700 pieces of mail. Prescott said the mail reason Victoria is getting the scanners is the recent boom in business and increase in population.
