1919
AUG 4 – John F. Camp’s No. 1 Zimmer in the Coleto Creek field was making oil and gas Saturday. The flow was believed to be about 25 barrels and it was increasing hourly. Some were of the opinion the well had not cleaned itself entirely.
AUG 10 – A uniform scale of $1.25 per hundred for picking cotton was recommended for this year’s crop by 500 farmers of 15 counties attending the South Texas Cotton Growers Association meeting here yesterday. The Sitterle Buick Motor Sales Co. has been purchased by Mike Scott and will be conducted under his management as the Scott Motor Car Company. The 1920 Buicks have just been received.
1944
AUG 5 – Because of a marked reduction in the gasoline allotment for civilian use, holders of extra ration coupons may find it necessary to prove they are sharing their automobiles with other persons in order to secure renewals, according to a notice received today by the local War Price & Rationing Board. The local board in considering applications for renewal of extra rations is under instruction to determine whether or not the applicant has been sufficiently diligent in attempting to secure extra riders in his automobile. Victorians who own old musical instruments are urged to donate them to the nationwide “Music for the Services” drive to obtain instruments for servicemen overseas.
AUG 8 – Plans were made for a picnic to be held at the city pumphouse tonight when members of the Victoria Ministerial Alliance met in regular session Monday. Chaplain Young, recently assigned to Aloe Field, was inducted as a new member. Few Americans entered Rome in such style as Corporal Bradley M. Vosper of Victoria, and a group of medics of the 88th Infantry Division. Their entry snarled traffic, while GIs laughed and Romans stared in amusement and amazement. Cpl. Vosper drove into the Eternal City in the medics’ mobile command post – a colorful four-ton Rennault bus captured from the Germans. Mrs. Lillie Gonzales, 807 E. Goodwin Ave., today had been informed that her husband, Pvt. Alvin Gonzales, was killed in action with the Second Division in France on June 12.
1969
AUG 6 – Use of electricity in South Texas soared to a new all time high during July, pushed upward by greater use of air conditioning by one of the hottest months on record. A study of available sites suitable for a permanent home for the Chamber of Commerce is continuing. Ron Brown, chairman of the building study committee, said that the chamber, which is presently housed in temporary facilities at 401 E. Nueces, needs an attractive, functional and permanent home preferably on a highway location that can easily be located by visitors to the city.
AUG 7 – The Victoria County United Fund, which never attained the original goal of combining all campaigns into one, is embarking on what could be a most difficult campaign year because of the ever increasing demands of agencies now under its wing and the attitude of a public hardened each day by the high cost of everything.
1994
AUG 7 – Natalie Shafer was crowned Miss Victoria for 1994, and Holly Kline was named Junior Miss Victoria Saturday night at Victoria College Auditorium. Shafer, 17, daughter of Donna Maib and Mike Shafer, attends Victoria High School, where she is a senior. Kline, 15, is the daughter of Barbara Kline and a sophomore at Stroman High School. The first runner-up in the Miss Victoria pageant was Amber Barsness, 17, daughter of Cheryl and Richard Barsness. Second runner-up was Jill Schlein, 18, daughter of Faye and Thomas Schlein, and Jennifer Robles, 19, daughter of Aurora and Robert Robles, was third runner-up. In the Junior Miss Victoria pageant, Ashlee Hankins, 13, daughter of Linda and Bud Hankins, was first runner-up. Cari Collett, 13, daughter of Teresa and Michael Collett, was second runner-up and third runner-up was Amy Reimann, 12, daughter of Beth and Jeff Reimann. The pageant was sponsored by the Victoria chapter of the American Business Women’s Association and was produced by Debbie Bennett Green.
AUG 9 – Victoria Fire Department officials would like to present additional seminars on Africanized honey bees for residents of Victoria, if there is sufficient public interest. “We’d like everybody in Victoria County to know everything about the killer bees that we do,” Fire Chief Henry Juenke said. “The best was to do that is to put on some seminars.” Juenke said response to recent seminars in Placedo and Bloomington was excellent. “We had some good, positive feedback on those.” Any group or individual who would be interested in attending an informational meeting about the bees is encouraged to call the fire department, 572-2780, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.