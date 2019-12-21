1919
DEC. 23 – Fire Marshall Cohen has informed us that no fireworks of any kind will be permitted this year as it is a violation of the law to shoot them on the street or at the homes. They may be used moderately in the Public Square, but otherwise they are not allowed. These laws were passed to lessen the danger of fire and injury to people, and citizens are asked for their cooperation in this matter.
DEC. 26 – Farmers of Victoria County in need of nice, fresh cotton seed for the 1920 cotton planting season are requested to get in touch with the Victoria Chamber of Commerce through Secretary H.A. Carsner.
At the Electra: D.W. Griffith’s greatest picture, Richard Barthelmess in “Broken Blossoms.” Also Fatty Arbuckle in “A Desert Hero.” Music will be furnished by the well-known Lawrence-Jecker orchestra.
1944
DEC. 22 – Victoria children have a big pre-Christmas day of entertainment in store for them Saturday with free movies and a circus parade during the morning, topped off by a free miniature circus performance at Patti Welder stadium in the afternoon. The free movies will be held at El Rancho Theatre, and the circus is a gift to all Victoria children from the Lions Club.
DEC. 27 – Ralph Kolle, U.S. Navy, son of Sidney Kolle of Raisin, was killed in action in the Philippines, his father has been advised by the Navy Department. The youth participated in the invasion of Leyte Island when MacArthur returned to the Philippines and had seen action in Philippine waters since.
To be home with his family soon, after three years spent in the South Pacific, is Capt. Cecil A. Johnston, who has been disembarked at San Francisco. In Victoria he will be the guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.G. Johnston, and his wife, a former Army nurse whom he married in Australia while they were both on duty there.
1969
DEC. 24 – Members of the Downtown Kiwanis Club Tuesday night packed approximately 240 boxes or baskets of foodstuffs for needy families, to be delivered Wednesday by the Salvation Army.
Now! Two more shots at Clint Eastwood! “Hang ‘Em High” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” starring Clint Eastwood at Gemini I.
DEC. 28 – Twin bridges are presently being constructed over Garcitas Creek in the area eight miles east of Victoria commonly known as Bridge Inn on Highway 59. The bridges will eliminate the present use of a structure on a sharp curve which has been the scene of numerous fatal accidents. They are part of a project, which when completed in June of 1971, will see a four-lane highway from Telferner to the Lavaca River west of Edna.
1994
DEC. 22 – A county official has recommended that city taxpayers help pick up the tab for providing fire-and-crash service to Victoria’s commuter airline if the federal government tightens up its requirements. But David Roush, manager of the Victoria Regional Airport, said his plan could still be the cheapest way out for taxpayers, who would benefit directly and indirectly from the move. He noted, however, that the final decision on the proposal is out of his hands. “Any financial decision that’s going to be made about the airport has to go through the airport commission, and must be OK’d by the county commissioners,” he said. “We don’t have any money budgeted for fire-crash rescue.” The City Council would also have to give its blessing to providing city firefighters to the county airport.
DEC. 25 – The Victoria chapter of the American G.I. Forum named Bianca Bickford, executive editor of the Victoria High School yearbook, as its 1994 Citizen of the Year. Bickford, who publicly criticized the demotion of a veteran VHS journalism instructor, was cited for her “courage to speak out for the freedom of the press,” said chapter commander Art Alvarado. Stroman High School students Roderick Lott and Art Alvarado Jr. took part in the presentation.
