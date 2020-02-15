1920
FEB. 17 – There has been a series of automobile accidents in this city during the past week or ten days and it is getting to the point where some action must be taken by the authorities or someone is going to be killed or seriously injured. Speed is the besetting sin of Victoria motorists. Since we have obtained our stretches of smooth, paved streets, we have developed the largest bunch of speed fiends per square inch of all the cities in Texas. The driver is the speed limit of all cars, according to our way of noticing things and they all seem to think the sky is the limit. When they cease to make the streets of Victoria race tracks, the number of accidents will be reduced.
FEB. 19 – All those automobiles you see cavorting over fields at night are not autos at all, but tractors rigged with auto lights and turning the soil at a rate of five to 15 acres a day. Should weather permit, breaking will soon be complete.
For Sale, these slightly used cars: a Hudson Super-six speedster, 1919 model; a Buick Six, 1919 model; and a Stearn Knight with new paint, tires and batteries. Call on Mr. Shaper at Hudson Service Station.
1945
FEB. 16 – The Victoria Music Club today renewed its plea for musical instruments and sheet music for men overseas. Many boats depart from New Orleans for overseas points, and the men going aboard them badly want and need music and instruments to take with them for use both on shipboard and after reaching their destinations. Music Club members here have cooperated in the past in securing instruments of all sorts and music for this purpose.
Dr. Rea Finehout was reported today to have purchased a bang-up 230-h.p. Waco cabin airplane, to be brought here for her personal use.
FEB. 21 – Fifty-four men enjoyed a banquet and social hour in the basement of the Methodist Church here last night under sponsorship of the Men’s Bible Class and were served by ladies of the Women’s Society for Christian Service. Sing-song, games, contest and talk by J.H. Bankson were highlights of the evening’s program.
Coming to the El Rancho, Sat. 11:30 prevue. Magnificent! Spencer Tracy, Van Johnson, Phyllis Thaxter and Robert Walker in “30 Seconds over Tokyo.”
1970
FEB. 18 – Texas International Airlines announced Tuesday that the number of flights from Victoria to Houston is being doubled with the introduction of the new Beechcraft 99A “Skylark” airliner. The new schedule gives Victoria four daily departures for Houston Monday through Friday and three on Saturdays and Sundays.
Beta Sigma Phi Valentine Sweethearts presented Saturday night during the annual Valentine Ball held at the Victoria Community Center were Mrs. Pete Stoils, Mrs. Billy Ray Willeford, Miss Sharon Hahn, Mrs. Joe Wheat and Mrs. Pete Rodriquez.
FEB. 22 – Russell Rippamonti, son of Mr. and Mrs. M.F. Rippamonti and a freshman at Victoria High School, took first place trophy at the annual Stroman-Victoria science fair Saturday for his exhibit in the medical division. Taking the second place trophy, for her exhibit in the chemistry division was Roxanna Payne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Payne and a sophomore at Stroman High. Don Koehn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elvin Koehn and a sophomore at Stroman High, showed third place winner with his exhibit in the zoology division.
Randy Schorlemmer accepted the president’s gavel placing him in the office of authority at the closing session of the convention of Texas Teen Age Library Association Saturday.
1995
FEB. 18 – Employees of the Month: Rose Robles, an insurance clerk at Victoria Regional Medical Center, has been named employee of the month for January. She received a cash award and reserved parking. Joe Robinson, a maintenance employee at Victoria Mall, has been selected employee the month for January. He received a gift certificate, reserved parking and had his name engraved on a plaque displayed at Picnic Plaza. Connie Green, a registered nurse and discharge planner at DeTar Hospital, has been named employee of the month for January. She received a cash award, a plaque and reserved parking.
FEB. 20 – Victoria artist Laura Crouch was named Citizens Medical Center’s artist of the month for February. Her oil paintings will be on display at the hospital through the end of February. Crouch paints as a hobby and has studied art at The Victoria College.
Victoria student Christine D. Flores was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi.
Victoria High School graduate Rebecca Robertson will appear in the Feb. 28-March 4 Stephen F. Austin University production of “Who Will Carry the Word.” Robertson is a senior theater major and daughter of Jim and Dorothy Robertson of Victoria. The play, to be presented on campus, is an autobiographical account of life in a Nazi concentration camp, by Charlotte Delbo, a 1943-45 political prisoner in Auschwitz.
