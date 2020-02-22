1920
FEB. 23 – The big Thomas plane which has been taking Victorians up for the past several days came to grief this morning when starting on a trip to Cuero. According to the two pilots who occupied the plane at the time of the mishap, it was caused by the ship being overloaded. Neither of the pilots was hurt as they landed in a swamp, the plane being badly torn by mesquite bushes. They are planning to repair the machine here and it will no doubt be in commission very shortly.
FEB. 25 – County Judge J.P. Pool stated this morning that the Commissioners’ Court had 32 mules and two motor trucks working hard everyday repairing the county road, and that if the weather continues fair for a month longer, the roads will be in averagely fair condition by the time the spring and summer months open and local traffic begins to move.
The number of recent accidents on Santa Rosa Street has moved citizens of that street to petition the mayor to take immediate steps to curb the menace which they feel is considered a threat to the lives of their children.
1945
FEB. 24 – A series of lectures on the theory of flight, radio communications and meteorology featured the meeting of members of the Civil Air Patrol at Patti Welder High School. In charge of the classes are Dr. Rea Fineout, radio; Frank Smith, theory of flight; and Lt. C.J. Hlad of Foster Field, meteorology.
Numerous incidents of roaming dogs killing pet rabbits were again reported here today. One resident of the Patti Welder High School vicinity reported that a pack of dogs entered her yard last night, destroying five pet rabbits. Several neighbors also lost their rabbits, she reported.
FEB. 27 – Their plans of organization for solicitation complete, scores of volunteers who will carry the load in the annual Red Cross War Fund campaign beginning Thursday were ready today to stage a whirlwind drive which Chairman Joseph Wearden hoped would see the job completed by March 15. The workers’ slogan will be, “Goal by March 15.”
That clinging vine which has been clinging these many years alongside the Griffith Red and White Store is being removed today.
1970
FEB. 26 – A chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons, Inc. which has been organized in Victoria, with excellent promise of rapid growth. Elected as officers were Mrs. Willie Harding, president; H.C. Ammerman, vice president; Mrs. R.L. Daniel Jr., secretary; Mrs. T.O. Miracle, assistant secretary; and Will T. Quinn, treasurer.
Democratic senatorial candidate Lloyd Bentsen will meet Thursday in Victoria with interested friends. Bentsen is opposing Senator Ralph Yarborough in the May 2 Democratic primary.
FEB. 28 – Mark Weaver, one of Victoria High’s finest football products, has been named the coach of Tarleton State College. The 230-pound Weaver, who was tri-captain of the Teas A&M team that won the Southwest Conference championship and the Cotton Bowl game in the season of 1967, will be working under one of this old Aggie coaches, Loyd Taylor.
John Robert Artero, a newly certified eight-year-old, reaching the conclusion he’s a rather grown-up boy now.
1995
FEB. 25 – Jason Zielonka, 16, a junior at Victoria High School, has been accepted to the National Youth Leadership Forum on Security and Defense in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28 through March 6. He will participate in seminars, debates, tours of military installations and the Capital area, will serve as a team member on a national security crisis simulation team and will visit with U.S. Rep. Greg Laughlin, D-West Columbia. He is the son of Beverly Arnold and the stepson of Alvin Zielonka of Cuero.
FEB. 28 – When Victoria’s chief weatherman walks out the office door at the end of his shift on Friday, he will likely have only one thing on his mind: “Getting the hell out of Dodge.” And after 41 years of observing and forecasting the weather around the world, it would be tough to blame the retiring Don Shelton for wanting to take a break from the action. That’s exactly what he plans to do when he takes what he calls a three-week “vacation” so he can look up old friends and see relatives. After returning to Victoria, the Tennessee native said he doesn’t plan to do much of anything for the first couple of months except adjust to not having to show up for work.
