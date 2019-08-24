1919
AUG 25 – Hon. W.M. Fly, a distinguished member of the legislature, accompanied by Joe Linebaugh, W.E. Franz and Claude Keeran, of Victoria, were Goliad visitors Monday to attend an important meeting of the Masonic Lodge.
Latest Ford (the universal car) prices, without starters, as advertised by the Park Garage Co.: Touring $525, runabout $500, chassis, $475, one-ton truck $550. The prices with starter are $75 higher; demountable rims and 30x3 1/2 tires also extra.
AUG 27– Counterfeit “new” half-dollars of lead made their appearance in this area last week. Their appearance is good, but when dropped on a hard surface their sound is much like the enthusiasm aroused by the speech of a young man running for office who was of draft age but got an exemption.
1944
AUG 26 – In connection with their current campaign to enlist women in the Women’s Army Corps for training as medical, dental laboratory and other types of technicians, WAC recruiters Saturday will show a special motion picture film at Center Fire Station.
AUG 28 – A total of 3,004 cans of foodstuffs were canned at the High School canning center during the months of July and August, J.A. Hugghins of the vocational agriculture department said today. He renewed his invitation to Victoria housewives to continue to make use of the center, and said that Mrs. Frances Evans, the canning instructor, would be available for aid and instruction.
1969
AUG 29 – Captain and Mrs. Robert Lucas have arrived in Victoria as new commanders of the Salvation Army unit, replacing Captain and Mrs. James W. McFarland, who left Wednesday for their new station in Port Arthur.
The board of trustees of VISD presented somewhat “watered down” guidelines for dress for the coming year as compared to the “three inches above the knee” edict of last year. As one board member said, “It’s a shame that the school has to set a policy when it should, by right, be done by the parents themselves.”
AUG 31 – “Monotonous food, deplorable conditions and a very gracious and appreciative people.” These things went to make up an experience not soon forgotten by Dr. Lynn Thompson, a Victoria dentist, who returned recently from a three week stay in Honduras, with his wife Judy, a registered nurse.
1994
AUG 28 – Roger F. Welder, Victoria County rancher, was among the 135 meat industry leaders who forged new directions for meat promotion, information and research at the National Live Stock and Meat Board’s annual meeting held recently in Chicago. The two-day session explored effective marketing strategies for maintaining meat’s profitability during a time of increasing supplies. During the session, directors reviewed food safety guidelines, investigated new programs for value-based marketing, and outlined plans for expanding the meat board’s efforts to inform the public of meat’s important role in a balanced diet.
AUG 30 – If the portrait of Benjamin Franklin looks a little fuzzy, that $100 bill could be a fake. In the past two weeks, three counterfeit $100 bills have been recovered in the area. Phony bills were passed in a store in Cuero Saturday and in a store in Gonzales on Friday. On Aug. 16, a fake bill was passed in Yoakum. All three bills were passed at grocery stores by people making purchases, officials said. But the bills were not questioned until after the customers had left the stores. Officials believe the incidents are related because the bills passed in Cuero and Yoakum had the same serial number. In Edna, police are investigating two bogus $20 bills that were reported by bank officials in the past month.
