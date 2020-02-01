1920
FEB. 2 – About 50 children were the guests of the United Daughters of the Confederacy Saturday afternoon at the U.D.C. room in the courthouse, where they were shown the relics of the Confederacy which have been gathered together. Mrs. F.R. Pridham, Mrs. Tom O’Connor, Mrs. L.G. Kreisle, Mrs. W.B. DuPre and Mrs. J.V. Carroll showed the children the relics and explained their uses and significance.
Willard Fimble sustained a broken arm yesterday morning while cranking his Ford. Both bones of his right arm were broken, and the young man suffered quite a bit of pain, but he is reported doing nicely today.
FEB. 5 – The striking of blue lime rock at this early stage of the digging of the Guadalupe Valley Oil Company’s well, Santa Claus No. 1, at Spring Creek, is an encouraging indication of the presence of oil in this territory. Geological experts say that ordinarily the bed of impervious rock overlying a “sand” which holds oil or gas, is known as the “cap rock.”
Miss N.M. Alvis, Red Cross nurse, made the following report to headquarters for the month of January: 102 school children were examined, and of this number 43 cases were found that needed correction. Tonsils and teeth closely followed by vision and hearing were the chief defects noted among the children.
1945
FEB. 3 – The “meanest” man in Victoria must live on one of the streets in Krause addition east of Patti Welder High School, if the temper of neighbors in that residential section of the city is any criterion of his reputation. Nine dogs and two cats have been poisoned this year within six blocks of one another, a telephone survey revealed following the report from Mrs. G.M. Lee, 1907 E. Power, that her collie had died from strychnine poisoning Thursday.
FEB. 6 – “Just call me ‘grandpop’ and re-elect me ‘city dad,” Mayor Ben Jordan says today with his best “beam and pucker,” celebrating the advent of his first grandson into the world last night. Born to Major and Mrs. Robert C. Graham of Gainesville, the little fellow is a picture of health. Mrs. Jordan is there with her daughter, the former Miss Shelley Jordan.
Rev. E.E. Green, pastor of the Church of Christ here, urged all Rotarians today at noon to “use your influence that the principles of the Bible be embodied in any kind of peace we aspire to, following this war. That is the only way we may be assured of a lasting peace,” he said.
1970
FEB. 4 – Authorization was given the industrial division of the Chamber of Commerce to develop a “revolving fund” that can be used in its industrial development program. The board of directors approved a request by Henry L. DeFord, industrial chairman, for the industrial team to solicit funds that can be used as “a proper inducement” for new industry to locate in the community.
Playhouse Cinema tonight. “South Pacific” is a movie that will move you. It has a way of getting into your heart, and on its way to your heart it will put a lump in your throat. Adults, $1.25; teen cards, 90 cents; children, 50 cents.
FEB. 8 – Most people who know “Doc” still think of him as the cute little elephant that came to live at the local zoo several years ago. Pretty girls climbed on his back for publicity pictures, and children petted his leathery skin. Now Curator Glenn Cook is the only one who will venture into his pen, the reason being that Cook is the only person that “Doc” will tolerate in his pen. “He’s not mean,” the curator notes. “He’s just playful.” But Cook says that every once in a while “Doc” gets a little out of hand. Unless a suitable elephant house can be provided the day is coming when “Doc” will have to go.
1995
FEB. 4 – Citizens Medical Center honored auxiliary volunteers with a luncheon at the Plaza Club for contributing more than 20,000 hours in 1994. The auxiliary volunteers assist patients, employees and visitors.
Rebecca Barnett, a registered nurse at Citizens Medical Center, has been named Employee of the Month for January. She received a cash award, a plaque, special parking privileges and her picture will be displayed in the cafeteria.
FEB. 7 – Victoria residents will be able to elect a new mayor and two new council members after the City Council meets at 5 p.m. today to call a May 6 election. The mayoral race has already drawn the attention of four people who said they are interested in the spot. They are council members Jim Wyatt, Tony Zapata and Gary Middleton and funeral home director Hildo Luera. None has officially announced as a candidate yet, but filing doesn’t begin until Feb. 20. It ends March 22. Mayor Ted Reed has said he will not seek another term. Also up for election will be the Super District 5 post held by Mayor Pro Tem Wyatt and the Super District 6 post held by Brad Kutach. Both have said they’re not sure yet if they will seek reelection.
