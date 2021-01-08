“Arise O Men of God” will bring together men ages 18 and older from the Catholic Diocese of Victoria for a day of camaraderie and growth. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Cathedral Center at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria.
“Teach me your way O Lord; I will walk in your truth,” (Psalm 86:11) is the theme of the gathering.
“We will come together to be inspired by great speakers, worship God in Mass officiated by Bishop Brendan Cahill, and be given resources to go back to our local areas and make an impact,” said Justin Reyes, director of family evangelization for the Catholic Diocese of Victoria.
The gathering will be a rally of sorts that encourages and emboldens men in their roles and helps them to make differences wherever they live in the diocese. For four months, 12 men and two priests have been meeting virtually to plan the event.
“Many dioceses around the country have events like this, so it was time for us to embrace this. We just know that the statistics around men and their participation in the church are a lot lower than women, so we need men to lead their families,” Reyes said. “The end goal is to inspire local men’s groups at the parish level, to have men meet other men who are pursuing a virtuous life, to rally around each other and lead their families in a positive direction. We know if this happens, society will move in a really good direction.”
Eamon McCourt, of Schulenburg, is the planning chair for the gathering. Born and raised Catholic, he has experienced all the sacraments and steps of belonging to the faith for a layperson. However, it was not until six years ago when he attended an ACTS retreat that God became real for him.
“God became real in a big way,” McCourt said. “He engaged me in daily conversation and said I need you to do these things.”
McCourt also is involved with the leadership team of God’s Embrace Ministries, which helps people understand how to hear God’s voice in their lives. He has a passion for men’s ministries and works with high school students through the CCD program at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Schulenburg, as well.
McCourt equated the camaraderie of men’s ministries to that of sitting around a campfire on a deer hunt laughing, telling jokes and learning from each other. His men’s ministry in Schulenburg meets every week.
“We sit and talk about our faith and learn so much more,” McCourt said. “Our insights and perspectives are completely different, our walks of life are different, we see things differently and help each other understand the scriptures, what God is asking us to do day in and day out. We help each other to live holy lives.”
Last year, the first gathering was pushed online at the last minute by COVID-19. The guest speaker was Damon West, a former football player whose life was lost to drugs and crime before he went on a Catholic retreat in prison and turned his life around.
The keynote speaker this year will be the Rev. Mitch Pacwa, an author and personality on the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN).
“He is one of the most recognizable Catholic speakers in the world,” Reyes said.
Pacwa will speak about the role of men and the way they need to step up to be the leaders that they are called to be in this day and age.
“Pacwa speaks 12 languages and is extremely intelligent. In conversations, he takes the teachings of the church and makes them relatable to you,” McCourt said. “He will help us understand how God speaks to us. It’s a challenge to live a faith-filled life in a world that attacks us. Families and fathers are under attack, and we need to realize that and deal with the battle.”
The second speaker will be Sam Meier, an author and speaker, who will talk about purity for men.
“He will talk about how to keep focused on the right things,” Reyes said.
Reyes hopes that 250 men, the maximum capacity with the pandemic, will attend the in-person gathering. That number will still allow for the appropriate social distancing, he said.
Tickets are $25 each and include breakfast and lunch, and they are available online at victoriadiocese.org/arise. When four tickets are purchased, the fifth ticket is free.
“This is a really great event to bring other guys to, which is why the fifth ticket is free,” Reyes said. “So we hope they will invite their friends and buddies to come together and see what they take away from it. It’s great for groups.”
Reyes said that he is excited that the diocese has been able to recruit world-class speakers two years in a row.
“Our goal is to bring in well-recognized speakers from around the country,” Reyes said. “We want to have a world-class event right here in Victoria.”
McCourt said he wants men to leave the gathering equipped to face their roles as fathers, husbands, employers and employees.
“We want to encourage them to get involved in men’s ministries in their areas and live their Catholic faith,” McCourt said.
