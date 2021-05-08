My husband held out a strange piece of paper that looked like it came out of an adult coloring page. I had no idea that this piece of paper would change how we look at educating our children.
“It’s a challenge,” he said. “1,000 hours outdoors with the kids. Sounds like fun!”
Now, I try my best to get the kids playing outside every day. I figure if a kid in school goes outside every day for at least 30 minutes, my kids should at least be getting that much. But 1,000 hours?
“It sounds a bit daunting,” I responded.
My husband mentioned that he learned about this challenge from one of his Canadian friends; she was going to take one year to take all three of her kids outside for a total of 1,000 hours, which equates to about two hours a day. Two hours felt very long at first. We talked about it further and even reached out to his friend for some tips. It seemed like a great idea and a healthy way to homeschool. When going to the park, they would get socialization time, and all our lessons could be done outside in the healthy sunshine and fresh air. Instead of using counters inside, we could count rocks outside; and instead of writing at the kitchen table, we could write with chalk in our driveway. Although this sounded ideal, it was going to take some planning and preparation.
First, I thought about the weather. What are the challenges that come from the weather we frequently experience in Victoria? Rain was the first to come to mind. So, with the boys’ birthday money, I bought everyone rain gear. Each child now has rain boots and a rain suit. Amazon had some great options, including a “koala suit” that I got for my middle child. Next is the cold in the winter. Now, cold is relative, especially when comparing with our friend in Canada, but we did just experience a very cold winter, and our weather has been going back and forth all spring. With this in mind, I made sure everyone had at least one jacket, warm pants, and closed-toed shoes, and put them all together to make them easy to access at the beginning of the day. On the contrary, the heat is perhaps more important. The goal here was sun exposure, so I updated all of our sunscreens and made sure that each had a sun hat and glasses with their bathing suits. Target was our go-to in this department. Finally, although not weather-related, mosquitos are perhaps the number one reason why we avoid the outdoors. This just involved making sure we had effective spray and fresh, long-sleeved shirts. All of these things were placed in a bin that is easy to access, and easy to move between the house and the car. I felt that this made us adequately prepared to combat the elements and spend time outside.
What surprised me most was that this was not very expensive. We spent more money on gear than on actual outdoor toys and equipment. Sticks, rocks and dirt are free, after all. It’s going well so far.
Two hours have been plenty, and the experience has been great for me and my husband as well. If you are interested, you can go to 1000hoursoutside.com and enjoy the great outdoors for yourself this year. Any intentional little bit helps.
