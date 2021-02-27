It was the only journal left on the shelf. I suppose that was because it was the beginning of a new year, and everyone was looking forward to getting a new planner, notebook or journal. As a matter of fact, pretty much the entire arts and stationery section of Ross was wiped out. I had already started journaling as a way of self-reflection and a bit of therapy, but I really just love looking at the stationery section of any store. Ross usually has a decent selection of things, so while I was originally there for pajamas for the kids, there was no harm in letting the children look at toys while I looked at writing utensils.
There are other bookstores with many different types of journaling “helpers.” These are books with prompts already in them, maybe with a quote or an affirmation for the day. Some are daily, some are free-form, and you can pick out an astrological theme, spiritual theme or motherhood theme, among other options. Ross had only one theme left — the “Amazing Grace” journal. The prompts were about self-discovery and reflection and had comforting and uplifting scriptures and affirmations throughout the pages. As I opened the journal, I noticed that the prompts were simple. Some were lists, and some required some explanation. Questions such as, “What was your favorite moment of the past five years?” “Who are some people in your life right now, and Who will support you no matter what?” highlighted the theme. There were between 70 and 90 prompts in all — about enough for a few months of daily journaling — and they could be done in 15 minutes unless I wanted to elaborate. I put the journal into the basket, but thought: Other than self-discovery, why would I want to fill a journal like that? What would I do with this journal once it was completed? Who would read it in the future?
It became clear to me that a journal made up of just my thoughts about my life was important as a mother having raised children for the past six to seven years. My self-discovery has always been about the kids and driven by them. Now, there’s nothing wrong with my very self being changed with the birth and raising of my children. In fact, I should change. However, it’s easy to become lost in the day-to-day of taking care of them and making sure that they will eventually become loving and productive adults. It’s so easy to lose myself in the process just because I want to help them grow. I fail to notice my own growth.
I want to finish this journal by the time I turn 32, but no pressure. I know I won’t be able to write every day, though I will try. It’s relaxing, therapeutic, and an investment in myself now, and in the future, and will pay off when my kids sit down, read and remember me.
