There are no shortage of events to take the kids to during the holiday season. It seems as if every nearby town has their own celebration with various attractions.
A month ago, I had planned to do several events: first a Christmas shopping spree in Cuero, the Christmas parade in Victoria, and the “Christmas on Grand” in Yoakum.
In the end, I did none of those things. By the time we got to those events, I was so tired from visiting family for Thanksgiving that I couldn’t bear the thought of driving to another town and attending another event. Yet, we knew we had to do something with the children, since they were blue from missing their family. So in order to awaken the Christmas spirit in our house, we decided to go to the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Victoria.
We would have completely forgotten about the event had it not been a chance encounter with my oldest son, an injured butterfly, and a few kind ladies who worked for the city. He came home telling me the tale of how he saved and fed the butterfly, and showed it to some people who were also in DeLeon Plaza.
“By the way, don’t forget to come to the lighting of the Christmas tree tomorrow,” they kindly reminded him. This kind act had yet to see its providential fruits.
At first glance, it seemed a little bit cumbersome, as there were so many long lines to stand in. There was a line for hay bale rides, food, the petting zoo, and blow-up slides. My husband and I decided to pick one, wait as long as we thought we could, and make the best of our time here, knowing that we wouldn’t be there long.
That was when we happened to run into another family whom we had befriended recently. They had four kids, we had three, and all of a sudden, standing in a line didn’t seem so long. In fact, we stood talking and playing for what seemed to be only a few minutes before we were at the gate of the large frosted mountain slide. The children went up and down and absolutely loved it. It was definitely worth the wait.
After, we headed over to the petting zoo, which was a even better experience. We were let in in small groups, and were able to pet many different animals such as baby goats and chickens right in the pen. I loved this, and enjoyed grabbing some photos of the children being gentle with the animals.
Then came the best part; we walked over to City Hall to see Santa.
Along the way, all the restaurants and shops were open, which was quite a welcoming sight that reminded me of big cities like Austin. We walked, talked, and danced freely and happily, as all the streets were closed.
The line for Santa was not quite as big, which was a bit of a shame since we loved singing along to the live band, some members of which we were aquatinted with.
As we were on our way home, my husband and I basked in the warmth of our children’s quiet, tired smiles and laughs. There was no other place we could be this Christmas with the same warm, homey, small-town feel.
