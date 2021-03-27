Just a little drive from the Ranger’s Station, deep in the middle of the Franklin Mountains, the Aztec Caves are embedded on the side waiting to be explored. The name stands out to you on the map of the park as something that stretches the imagination. Am I really going to hike up to a cave and experience a taste of Native American living centuries ago? The real question my husband and I asked ourselves was which children we would take, if any.
We quickly realized that asking this question is itself a beautiful blessing. Not many kids are willing to make a hike up a mountain. We left the baby with my mother and went with our two adventurous boys. I asked the Ranger at the station if it was a particularly difficult hike and how long it would take. He responded, “Not too long, about an hour and a half up and down.”
What he didn’t tell us was how high we would be going. As we approached the base of the trail, my husband and I looked up and strategized our climb. We could stop about halfway, at a crest; he could hold our middle child on his shoulders; I could even carry one if needed. All these possibilities changed and molded as we boldly began our climb.
How truly steep it was!
Oddly enough, our 3-year-old was running uphill practically the whole time, and our oldest, now almost 6, was complaining from about halfway up the trail.
The higher we got, the more beautiful it looked down below. We crossed a bridge, braved potential snake holes, and climbed on hands and feet toward the top.
I don’t think I can fully appreciate the climb that the Native undertook on a daily basis, but then again, I suppose our bodies can get used to just about anything. After some strenuous climbing, we approached two “rooms” embedded in the mountains. The sand immediately became soft; the ceiling was burnt and the surrounding walls of rock were a light shade of burgundy.
We could see people walking up the trail down below, but they couldn’t see us. We could hear people hiking above us crystal clearly, which led to some very awkward giggles as the two gentlemen talked about taking a bathroom break.
Acoustics are truly an amazing thing.
It was really surprising to know that these caves were right in my backyard growing up in El Paso.
I had never explored these trails, listened to these beautiful birds or put myself in the shoes of history. Of course, I can see things differently now.
My kids were asking questions about the plants, and I asked questions such as, “Who slept in these rooms?”; “How did mothers get food to feed her family?” and “How did a mother keep her kids from falling off the edge of the house?” I could probably Google these questions and learn about this culture, and I most definitely will, but for the moment, I just wanted to daydream and wonder. With my feet in the sand, I felt connected in some way to the past in solidarity with the mothers of the ancient world.
We are all just trying to do the best for our families, no matter what century we live in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.