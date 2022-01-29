It was already going to be a jam-packed, kid-centered kind of day.
Fall was just getting warmed-up against its fight against summer to drop the temperatures, which made it easier to get out and explore. We were just about to leave the Children’s Discovery Museum when one of the employees greets us on our way out with “don’t forget to come back this evening for our Bike Rodeo event.”
The Bike Rodeo. I had that marked on my events I would like to go to this month, but I completely forgot that it was going to happen that evening. The word “bikes” piqued my children’s curiosity.
“Can we bring our bikes? What is going to be there?” they asked. “Yes. You can bring your bikes, come ride on our little trail that we are going to mark off, and say hi to some police officers and firemen,” she continued.
My children were obviously sold, but we had many things that I planned for us to do that day, and I was really working hard to avoid burning out. “Maybe we will come back,” I exclaimed, expecting that they would forget all about this invitation and we can go on with our day as planned.
I should have figured that my best-laid plans were no match for bicycles, police officers and firemen. At least, not with my two boys in tow, begging to go back to the museum that evening. My middle child had just learned to ride his bike, so he was very excited to get to ride it on new territory; and my oldest wanted to see all of the first-responder vehicles. I eventually gave up on my plans for that day, packed the bikes and all three kids into the van, and headed to the museum later that same evening.
It turned out to be the best thing we could have done. Apparently, this was the first time they had done an event like this, and it was very experimental.
Many of us adults can relate; when we try to organize an event for the first time, there are often many snags and lessons to be learned, no matter how demoralizing they are. However, I saw none of that here. It was simply an open parking lot for the children to ride their bikes, some local and state law enforcement with their vehicles, and a fire truck that had its ladder extended. This was all that was needed for everyone to have a really great time and learn more about vehicular safety.
I had a police officer telling my kids to put on their helmets every time they rode their bikes, which made such an impression that it actually stuck. The state police representative brought along what they called their “Seat Belt Convincer,” that sent you seated on a downward slope going about 35 mph for a few seconds before you crash into a barrier that pushes you firmly into your seatbelt.
My husband came down to join the family and try the contraption. I was naturally convinced.
I can’t even remember what it was that I put aside to go to the Bike Rodeo. One thing is for sure, it wasn’t important enough to pass the opportunity to appreciate our law enforcement and first responders, and bring my kids to have positive interactions with both.
