I celebrated my 21st birthday while attending the University of Texas at Austin.
Now, before you jump to conclusions, as UT Austin has a bustling nightlife scene, I did not celebrate my birthday in a revealing dress wearing a tiara and a pin with dollar bills hanging down from my chest, hopping from bar to bar with my posse of other scantily-clad girls on Sixth Street.
No, it was very classy. It was Trudy’s Mexican Restaurant, party of six on a weekday, sitting across the way from my future husband and four other really good friends who had all already celebrated their 21st and were just there to rejoice and help me celebrate mine. One single, free margarita and a “happy birthday” sung in three-part harmony (because we were all musicians) made this celebration one of the best in my life thus far.
It was personal, intimate, and a reflection of what true friendship is. I never thought it could get any better than that, nor did I ever have any experience with friends like that previously. That is, until Aero Crafters.
I attend a mom’s group where we get together once every other week, listen to a prepared speaker, have dinners, read books, and pretty much anything else that would build us up as mothers and Catholic Christians.
It is fulfilling in every sense of the word, and that fact was strongly highlighted for me one evening. It was decided that we would just have a dinner and socialize at Aero Crafters for our Tuesday night meeting.
It was mostly empty. We sat outside since the weather was favorable and ordered our very tasty appetizers, meals and sodas. There were some pregnant moms, a few who just had another baby and brought them in a carrier, and all were excited to get away for an evening and enjoy time with other moms.
We talked about how funny and amazing our husbands are, how funny and amazing our kids are, and how we try our best to be our best for all of them. We shared our joys and trials, our gains and losses, laughed, cried, analyzed, synthesized and everything in between. The conversations were real, honest, and uplifting as we were celebrating something greater than ourselves and our accomplishments.
We celebrated a milestone of raising children, becoming better mothers and wives, and this amazing and challenging time of life we find ourselves in. The best part was, as I was sitting at the end of the table, I began to notice just how beautiful and happy all my friends were, and I was one of them. Just sitting there in that posse made me feel happy and beautiful, too. And none of us were scantily-clad.
Although I will never forget celebrating my 21st birthday, I will always treasure celebrating life with my friends. It reminds me that celebrating yourself is wonderful and necessary, but celebrating something greater than yourself is even better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.