Let me let you in on a little secret: Downtown Rhythms is as much for the grownups than the kids.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s a fantastic opportunity to bring all of your children for some really good music, but everyone knows that the parents really have the best time.
For the past few years, we have been taking our kids to Downtown Rhythms. It has been the best experience whether it was me taking a baby, a baby and a toddler, a child, toddler and a baby in the womb, or my husband taking just the boys. All combinations have been amazing, but 2022 was the year of the parents.
We could hear Gary Moses talking on the speakers from where we parked our car. My husband and I smiled, because we knew that meant that the party was already in full swing. As we got closer to the Plaza, my kids noticed Kona Ice and ran towards it, anticipating their favorite flavors on perfectly crushed ice. They enjoyed their cones, until they came to the Children’s Discovery Museum table, where they made their own maracas.
My oldest son kindly asked me to hold his cup. Now, I couldn’t just let the ice melt into a puddle of muddled flavors, so out of courtesy, I took several spoonfuls. It cooled my tongue, almost as satisfyingly as the cool gusts of wind through my hair, and he didn’t mind one bit.
My husband walked over to the instrument petting zoo table that the Victoria Symphony brings to inspire children to learn how to play an instrument. There were no children in line, so my husband asked if he could play the violin. I asked to play the cello. Our kids stood and watched us try to make a decent sound on our instruments. We laughed at each other, and our kids laughed at us until we noticed the volunteers watching us, worried that we would keep other children from taking a turn.
Next, we tried out two brass instruments. My husband squeaked out a dying cat from a trumpet, and I, a very sad cow from a French horn. We laughed uproariously again, and watched our kids quickly try some percussion instruments while conversing about what would have happened if we took up a brass or string instrument instead of becoming a teacher and an organist.
I danced with my daughter to some of the jazz band pieces, and the boys ran around and around and around the gazebo.
We visited with some people we knew, and sat to enjoy some more groups play.
We cut our visit shorter than desired to get to bed at a decent hour, and although we unfortunately missed the final act, there couldn’t have been a more perfect way to top off an evening in Victoria, Texas.
It was hard to believe that although our kids had changed so much throughout the years, Victoria has kept what makes it a great place to raise them; warm, friendly faces, a focus on children engaging in the arts, and upbuilding family activities.
