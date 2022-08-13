Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 94F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.