When I was about 11 years old, we took a field trip to the planetarium in Alamogordo, New Mexico. It was the only place you could go to watch incredible documentaries about space. Most of my friends would fall asleep, but I usually stayed awake to listen to the narrators talk about black holes, nebulas and galaxies. It always fascinated me, but I was always too intimidated to get too close. Fast forward to my young adult years when most of my college dinners were spent watching one Star Trek series after another, and I still, every now and again, became interested in the “final frontier.”
That all changed when I had kids, though. Oddly enough, I became afraid even to fly on a plane. It was as if just managing to get my feet off the ground was a challenge enough. That is, until one visit to NASA.
It was not a planned trip. My husband suggested it since we were in Houston anyway, which peeved me a little because NASA seemed to me to be somewhere you go with a sack lunch and all day to explore, definitely not on a whim. However, the kids got really excited about the idea, so I gave in and agreed to grab tickets for a three-hour excursion. Just a look around the campus was fascinating.
Their main exhibit was about a plan to go back to the moon within the next five years. There was an exhibit about the International Space Station, and little stations where you can experiment with air pressure and temperature. We took a tram to another area of the campus where you can see the spaceship they used in the Apollo program, along with a biographical glance at each of the Apollo missions. I couldn’t believe my eyes at the huge ship and all the equipment, which apparently was not much more technological than our smart phones.
My oldest was enthralled by the Apollo 13 mission, in which Mission Control had to explain to the astronauts how to create a mechanism that would save their lives using only items currently on their ship. We discussed it all the way to the Boeing 747 that carries the Challenger.
Of course, we were able to go in and out of the plane and ship. It was then that my childhood love came alive again. As I stepped onto that plane, I was again taken by the science of flight, the power that these machines carry, and their incredible ability to hold tons and tons of weight. Physics, engineering, mathematics, all of these come together to make the seemingly impossible possible. They made a concerted effort to grab the attention of children in order to inspire them to learn about these things and recruit them to become astronauts and scientists.
Instead of looking around, bemoaning the fact that my spaceship has sailed for that, I looked at my children, and hoped that these experiences would inspire them instead.
I wonder if I would ever take the chance to go to space if it came available to the average traveler. Instead, I may just look to my kids to take their lives “where no man has gone before”.
