When I was a child, I have a memory of my grandfather taking me over to his balcony which overlooked lush, green, tropical mountains and the city lights of Los Teques, Venezuela, and sweeping his arm across the landscape. “You have family in many, many parts of the world, my dear,” he would tell me.
Then, he pointed to a strip of lights at the bottom of the hill below us. “But here, is where most of them reside. All of your cousins from my side live in this area. Now, your grandmother’s family comes from Spain and Italy.” He leaned in close, as if to say a very important secret. “When you grow up, you will go to Spain, and ask anyone there about where the Carmonas live. You will have a place to stay and family to eat with.”
I always daydreamed about one day going to Spain to find my family, and wondered if they would indeed welcome me as a distant cousin. I imagine all the delicious, home cooked Spanish food I would eat, and the warm feeling of being welcomed by people who are so close, yet so far away. Yet, that is genealogy in my culture; it is mostly verbal, somewhat tactile, and not at all legal.
In fact, I could travel to South America right now and find almost no written record of my family’s existence, but I bet I could hear some amazing stories.
Now, for my husband, being Scottish means that you not only have a few good stories, but a written lineage complete with family crest and certified documentation going back centuries.
Just recently, he received an email from his parents that mentioned a castle that had been passed down in the family for ages. They said something to the effect of, “there is new management, and we are eager for visitors from our clan.”
He showed me the email and photos of the castle. He didn’t think it was important at all, but I got so excited. I took the photos to my children. “Look!” I said. “This belongs to your family. You have a castle in your lineage.” They got excited along with me, and immediately, there were questions about the castle, what was in it, who was in it, and when would we be able to go visit.
I think it’s important to have some sort of idea where you come from, either by word of mouth, or by record. It gives us a sense of belonging, stability, and the security of knowing that we can share a history with people from all around the world. I still daydream about going to Spain, but now, I can daydream with my kids about traveling to our castle, too.
