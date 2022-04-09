In the almost five years that I have been writing articles for the Advocate, I have heard from many people in person or by email of how they appreciate reading my work.
I am always so appreciative of my fans. It means so much to me, and although I love writing just for the sake of doing so, it makes it all the more meaningful when I have touched someone else in the process.
I used to spend many days when I was a teen and young adult writing long, elaborate stories that I kept mostly to myself. It’s such a blessing to actually be able to share my writing with so many people now, and even more to know that my writing actually makes a difference, as was the case with one reader in particular.
I received a forwarded email one day from the Advocate that contained a letter that someone had sent to them for me. It was quite unprecedented, since not even the person forwarding the letter knew what to do, so she just scanned it and sent it as a PDF file. I had never received a physical letter, so not even I knew quite how to respond at first. It reminded me of “pen pals” from back in the day. Now, with Facebook, Instagram and email, most people keep in touch with each other’s lives by means of a click and scroll. This was, in fact, the very reason this person sent me a physical letter.
She began by complementing me on my articles, how she is a regular reader, and how she wanted to share what she was doing for her New Year’s resolution, inspired by an article I wrote about the same topic at the beginning of the year. Her resolution was to write a letter, a physical letter, to a name that she drew at random. They were going to be encouraging ones, and hopefully would open the door to further communication with much deeper meaning, especially after many years of teaching and sending countless emails.
I was equally inspired by her as she was of me. This is exactly the kind of idea that I wish more of us can adopt, including myself; ideas that bring us closer together and communicate love, care, and friendship instead of hate, judgment and fear.
I was deeply touched and energized by her letter. It was an idea she had all along, but was confirmed and encouraged by something that I had written.
This has been, and will always be my mission with my articles. I want to encourage and confirm the good, true and beautiful that I see in our community, starting with the one place that I can make the biggest difference: in my own home.
I began writing for the Advocate because I thought that I could provide a fresh and new perspective on events in the Crossroads community, and it has taken me and many others on an incredible journey. Thank you so much for reading, even if this is your very first article. Here’s to many more years.
