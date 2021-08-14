My husband and I have a running joke. Somehow, he can remember the make and model of cars that our friends drive, and all I can remember is the color of the car. This friend drives a gray car, I would say. He would reply, “a gray Toyota Camry, you mean.” I would laugh and laugh about this thinking that this is just another “guy thing”, but, lo and behold, I believe my middle son has the same ability. Need I remind you that this little boy is only 4, and he remembers who drives what better than I do? He also has the ability to spot his favorite cars as we are driving. I just had to tap into this interest and use it to develop his academic skills.
I began at the library. I wanted to find a real, grownup book with real, grownup pictures of cars, automotive repair and mechanics, so I headed to the car section. The library has many books of models of cars with detailed specifics, most of which go over my head. However, it also has picture books of classic cars, and the histories of specific models. I picked out a book about the Corvette, his favorite car, and a few other juvenile books about auto repair. He absolutely loved the pictures and storylines. We looked through the history of the Corvette starting in the 1950s and how the car developed through the decades, which hasn’t changed all that much except for the sleek overhaul it had in the 90s.
I remembered when I was a kid, looking through my dad’s DMV booklet — the one they give you before you take your driver’s license test. It had most of the signs that you would ever encounter on the road, and I would daydream about in which situations I would encounter some of these signs. For example, I grew up in the desert, so I would not see the snow plow signs or watch for ice signs too often.
I wanted Thomas to learn these signs, as this was how I first learned how to read. Perhaps he could begin to recognize some of the words on the street as we drive by.
I also wanted to find pictures of cars that he liked — the Malibu, Gran Torino, and others — but with real pictures of the cars, not just illustrations. I figured that if I wanted the perfect book for my baby, I would have to do it myself.
The Texas DPS website has the booklet that I grew up with online, except a more up-to-date version. I printed out the section with the street signs, as well as some pictures of his favorite cars and a cover page with his name in big, bold letters on top.
I laminated them, hole-punched them, made a little binding and it was finished. I found the perfect book for my son. He takes a look at it pretty much every day and has it stashed with his other prized possessions.
Who knows? Maybe if I make more books, I, too, can be a car connoisseur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.