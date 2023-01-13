As I’ve probably mentioned before, I tend to “go all in” and overdo things when I start something new.
Perhaps this time, I am way over my head. You see, it started on this last visit to my parents house. I offered to help my dad get rid of his work documents and equipment since he is officially, 100 percent retiring. He claims he is really serious about it this time.
In order to do all of that, we also had to go through a lot of his mementos and personal records. If my dad had the time, I’m sure he would have endeavored to put all of his stuff in a scrapbook.
Instead, it was all strewn out between drawers and drawers of his desks and cabinets. It was a lot of hard work, but rewarding in many ways. I was able to ask many questions, pick out the things I remembered, and reminisce with my dad about many of our adventures together.
It made me realize my desire for good record-keeping. If I had such a good time doing this, can you imagine my children when they are going through my things and they are actually organized?
The intent is the same, but my dad and I are very different; he likes to keep scraps, and I like to write. Sure, I’ll keep the occasional ticket stub and park map, but what is more important to me is to keep a record of my feelings and memories. So, I grabbed one of my notebooks and decided that I would keep that for thought processes, projects I’d like to start, and all the lists that I need, so that it was productive as well as reflective.
On top of that, I happened to be walking through the notebook aisle at Walmart, a dangerous endeavor to begin with, and found two journals that would supplement my daily thoughts; a “One Question A Day” journal with short, daily prompts, and a “Story of My Life” journal, with more lengthy prompts that focus on your life story. I thought that I could easily start these journals on Jan.1: one in the morning and one in the evening.
This was all a great start, but I still needed something to organize my days and plan my year, so I also purchased a planner from the Productivity Store on Amazon. Is this all too much for you yet, because, even as I write this article, my head is spinning. As you can see, “overboard” is a little bit of an understatement.
Did I even mention the composition book that I turned into my reading journal to keep a record of the books I read this year?
All in all, my dad’s desk is no different from my plethora of journals and notebooks. I will probably let some fall by the wayside, but through it all, I’ll find what works and what doesn’t. Someday, hopefully, my children will each grab a notebook and take away an important life lesson. If anything, it will be to not take on more than you can chew when you start something new.