Sometimes, art hits you when you least expect it. When it comes to music, the right song played at the right time can make you feel all sorts of things: joy, sadness, nostalgia, and the urge to dance, among others. I would argue, however, that music can make you feel much more than emotions; in fact, music can engage at least four of the five senses. This was something I experienced during the Victoria Bach festival this year.
When I heard that one of the Bach Breakfast concerts being performed at the Nazareth Convent was going to feature “guitar and electronics,” I thought, “Oh, this would be the right concert to bring my two youngest children.”
Upon arriving, I saw a guitar, electronic keyboard, and then some; there was a harpsichord, harp, chimes, two singers, and a dancer. Hearing the conductor speak at the opening of the concert, I got the impression that this would be an accessible concert, yet not what we would be used to hearing.
He encouraged the audience to experience the sound in different parts of the room, or even lie down and close your eyes and enjoy the performance in a more meditative manner. I was reminded of “musical pieces” I saw in university that included the banging of a bongo and some interpretive dancers on all fours howling at the ceiling in an effort to depict the plight of humankind, or some other nonsensical expression. Convergence, as the group was adequately called, was fortunately much more tasteful than that.
The first piece mesmerized both my young children, as it involved the dancer moving freely to the sounds coming from both electronic and acoustic instruments. It made perfect sense, probably more so to them than to an adult. You didn’t have to think about it too hard. You simply had to watch and listen, and everything just made sense without having to box it into a form or formula.
Another, which was a type of meditative piece, involved the instruments and voices coming together to create specific vibrations, which danced around in your head. You wouldn’t believe that music can actually be sensory, but it was, somehow. Each interval that was sung and played created overtones that you could truly feel in your head, as if it were moving in waves inside.
Later, they played and sang a “feel-good” song, that invoked lots of swaying and embracing between me and my children. Lastly, they performed a piece entitled, “Peace is Every Step.” I struggle to find the words to describe the piece, and it isn’t even something I can simply link to on YouTube, so that you can see and hear for yourself.
In it, I saw myself, processing and struggling with the past three years in our community, our country and our world in the dancer and her interactions with the others, from dragging herself on the floor to walking towards the door, confident in the hope of the future. Although art is interpreted differently by everyone, we could all agree that it was powerful.
Good art touches the heart, crosses barriers, speaks all languages, and overcomes obstacles. It has and will pull us through the worst of times and escort us through to the best of times.
