It was just about to be noon, and I was doing my weekly shopping at H-E-B. I was by myself this time, since my husband was able to take a lunch break to be with the kids for a while. It is usually in these rare moments that I am able to take my time, smell some more fruit, and perhaps even grab a sample or two, this time, just for myself. My mind also takes some time to wander and ponder, sometimes into deeper things, and some not so deep at all. Today, I was all over the map, quite literally, trying to ask the question, how does one truly be polite when greeting one another at all times of the day?
My parents did a fine job teaching me manners when I was young, but it was embellished by customs from all over the place. ‘Pleases’ and ‘thank yous’ were obvious, but then it became tricky; when greeting my family in Venezuela, I was to ask for a blessing or “bendiciones”, to which they would reply, “God bless you.” This was as imperative as saying, “bless you” after someone sneezes.
However, we lived in El Paso where the custom was to greet an elder with “buenos dias”. Although this is not done so much with the youth these days anymore. It wasn’t until I moved to Victoria that I noticed people waving at each other while driving a car.
People also wave and smile while walking down the street. While I have become used to smiling, waving, and saying a friendly, “hello,” I’ve branched out to more advanced “Good mornings” and “Good evenings” without soliciting anything.
Now, this brings me back to H-E-B at noon. I realized that if I were to greet anyone formally, for the next hour, I couldn’t say “good afternoon” quite yet. Although I’m sure no one would fault me for saying that, I thought there must be a better, more appropriate greeting.
“Buenos dias” translates to. “Good day” in English, as is also used by Australians. I figured I could just use that to greet people, perhaps turn it into a little social experiment and see how many smiles or giggles I can bring out of others.
Just as I was beginning to think that this train of thought was all just a waste of time, this point occurred to me; what would happen if we all just took a few moments, perhaps while doing something as mundane as shopping, to just think about how we could be more kind and polite to each other?
Maybe at the end of the day, my ‘pointless’ thoughts weren’t so much a waste of time after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.