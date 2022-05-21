Bike riding is big in our house. We just recently bought a used baby carriage that attaches to the end of my bike, and the boys both leveled up in size.
Having many children means the younger one triumphantly obtains the bike of the older, as if it is a right of passage into the next level of childhood. Not only that, but it means we can go farther much easier and faster.
Because we live somewhat near UHV, farther and faster means something really cool, like a beach volleyball court, or Chick-fil-A. On one occasion, it meant not just something cool, but original, unique, and artisan.
I noticed the signs, and jotted down the date in my planner immediately; “Artisan Market at the Museum of the Coastal Bend. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.”. ‘We are going to make a morning excursion of it,’ I thought. ‘I’ll take the kids in our little bicycle caravan, we’ll look for some soaps and snacks, and ride around campus on the way back home.’
It sounded so exciting that my husband wanted to ride along as well. Now, my children already loved the museum, despite the fact that I had never actually visited with them. They have excitedly thrown an atlatl a few times (and if you don’t know what that is, you certainly need to check it out), and have a basic understanding of marine travel in the early 19th century. It is quite impressive, as many of the main exhibits change to include art and history all in this relatively small building.
The artisan market was no different. They had many vendors inside selling all sorts of beautifully made crafts and goods. After a pleasant ride to the museum, the kids and I walked inside to the scent of soaps. The kids went straight to the back of the room where there is a computer game in which you pretend to be a cargo ship sailor and have to choose which items to bring with you on your journey.
Leaving them to manage the game, I started to go straight to the soaps, but couldn’t help but notice a pecan vendor selling mouth-wateringly fresh pecans. Buying a few bags couldn’t hurt, but then, I drifted away to another vendor selling loose-leaf tea. I couldn’t pass that up, since I haven’t seen many vendors selling that around here, and then I almost made my way to an artist who was selling beautiful glass decorations, but my children found their way to the refreshment table. There, we modestly ate fresh fruit, tasty sandwiches, and little bites of desert delight as the kids eyed the toys nearby.
In all of this excitement, I had almost forgotten to buy the soaps that I had actually planned to buy. By this time, my husband, waiting outside with the bikes, was ready to move, so I hurried to a soap table, picked out two lovely soaps for me, two for him, and hurried to the bikes to finish our original, unique, artisan morning.
