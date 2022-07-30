Now that I have my own kids in elementary school age, I’ve noticed that things have changed a bit since my days. Every generation says this about the one after; I recognize there’s just something about the way things were when you were a kid that seem so much more ideal than what is happening today.
Maybe this has to do with childhood innocence, and certainly my mother could say the same thing about me growing up, but I experienced firsthand this frustration with modern philosophy in the form of childhood entertainment. Kids today don’t much memorize the line-up of their favorite shows anymore, because they can stream all they want, whenever they want on a smart TV or other device. My kids have their list of shows they watch in the evening, and if they want to add another, they must request it and wait for parent approval. Just wait until they can all write fluently, and I can request written documentation.
Now, listen to my experience before you label me a “helicopter mom.”
My oldest found a cartoon show on the TV that they can stream which involved children and their flying machines. There were two boys and one girl, and they were trying to find ways to play together in which each child was comfortably having a good time. Innocent enough, until the end of the show, when the little girl confessed to the boys that she didn’t like to play their game.
When asked why, the girl responded that she didn’t like to play fighting, as that was what the boys were trying to play with machines, and that she preferred to play a game in which everyone is working together. This is a typical scenario that many boys and girls find themselves in when they try to play together. However, the girl continues to say that she thought her friends were “kind,” implying that boys who like to play fighting are not kind. One of the little boys speaks up, apologizes, and calls himself a “monster” for wanting to play fighting.
Once I saw that, I told my son to stop the show, and proceeded to explain that wanting to play fighting is not monstrous. In fact, one of the amazing things about boys is that they like to play good guy and bad guy and run around wrestling each other trying to find their own strengths.
Girls don’t always like to play like that, and that’s fine too.
I felt for my son, because he, like most boys, likes to roughhouse and play fighting bad guys and such. He is not a monster; he is becoming a protector of his future family. Maybe this was a little too picky to grab from one episode, but I had never been made to feel put down when I was a kid. In fact, I often learned about female scientists and strong female characters. Why couldn’t the kids just agree to disagree and leave it at that?
Why did they have to label the poor boy a “monster”? At any rate, I may have a future MMA fighter in my brood, or I may just have the makings of a really strong man.
